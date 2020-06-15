Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Analysis Forecasts To 2026

The “Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market” research report enhanced worldwide Coronavirus COVID19 impact analysis on the market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (Data Status 2014-2020 and 6 Year Forecast From 2020 to 2026), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. This Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Maxwell, Panasonic, NEC TOKIN, Murata, LS Mtron, Nippon Chemi-Con, ELNA, Nichicon, Supreme Power Solutions, Rubycon, AVX, VINATech, Ioxus, Samwha, WIMA, Cornell Dubilier, Man Yue Technology Holdings ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Sales, Revenue, Shipment, Gross, Gross Profit, Import, Export, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market competitors better. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market: Electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) are energy storage devices that have higher capacitance than other capacitors or batteries. Compared with batteries, these devices have higher power capacity, longer life cycle, and faster charging options. Instead of conventional dielectrics, EDLCs have two plates that are separated by electrolytes. These plates are layers of the same substrate. The electrical properties of these plates help to separate the charge effectively, which even highly thin physical layers cannot do. The absence of heavy dielectric materials in EDLCs eases the packaging with a larger surface area resulting in high capacitance. EDLCs can generate capacitance values in farads instead of microfarads and picofarads, which are the measurement units for capacitance.

The growth in the adoption of graphene and carbon nanotube EDLCs will be one of the key trends that will contribute to the growth of this market. To counter the expensive price tag and limited scalability, EDLC manufacturers are coming up with EDLCs based on carbon nanotubes and graphene. EDLCs that are made by joining nanotubes and graphene can store huge amount of energy that could be released quickly to create a power surge. Improved performance in many applications such as consumer electronics and electric vehicles, lightweight, better elastic properties and mechanical strength are some of the features offered by the EDLCs.

The EDLC market consists of many vendors and is still in the growth stage. The adoption of this technology is limited to developed regions such as Europe and North America and a few countries of Asia like Japan, South Korea, and China. Vendors in this double-layer capacitor market have already started offering devices with technologies that will assist in the improvement of safety and the performance levels.

The Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market was valued at 980 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3310 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC).

☑ Transportation

☑ Consumer Electronics

☑ Electricity

☑ Military and Aerospace

☑ Others

☑ Radial Style EDLC

☑ Cylindricality EDLC

☑ Button Style EDLC

☑ Square EDLC

☑ Pouch EDLC

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

