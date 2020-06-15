Deep Learning Chipset Market In Depth Research with Industry Driving Factors, Consumer Behaviour Analysis, Future Trends, Key Players and Forecast by 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Deep Learning Chipset market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The Deep Learning Chipset Market report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market report section gives special attention to the manufacturers in different regions that are expected to show a considerable expansion in their market share. Additionally, it underlines all the current and future trends that are being adopted by these manufacturers to boost their current market shares. This Deep Learning Chipset Market report Understanding the various strategies being carried out by various manufacturers will help reader make right business decisions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Research Report: , NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, CEVA, KnuEdge, AMD, Xilinx, ARM, Google, Graphcore, TeraDeep, Wave Computing, BrainChip

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Segmentation by Product: , Consumer, Aerospace, Military & Defense, Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Other

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Segmentation by Application: , Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Central Processing Units (CPUs), Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Other

The Deep Learning Chipset market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the Deep Learning Chipset market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Deep Learning Chipset market.

In this chapter of the Deep Learning Chipset Market report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Deep Learning Chipset Market report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the Deep Learning Chipset Market report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Deep Learning Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Deep Learning Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Deep Learning Chipset market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Deep Learning Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Deep Learning Chipset market?

Table od Content

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Deep Learning Chipset Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

1.3.3 Central Processing Units (CPUs)

1.3.4 Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

1.3.5 Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consumer

1.4.3 Aerospace, Military & Defense

1.4.4 Automotive

1.4.5 Industrial

1.4.6 Medical

1.4.7 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Deep Learning Chipset Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Deep Learning Chipset Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Deep Learning Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Deep Learning Chipset as of 2019)

3.4 Global Deep Learning Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Deep Learning Chipset Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Deep Learning Chipset Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Deep Learning Chipset Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Deep Learning Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Deep Learning Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Deep Learning Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Deep Learning Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Deep Learning Chipset Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Deep Learning Chipset Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 NVIDIA

8.1.1 NVIDIA Corporation Information

8.1.2 NVIDIA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 NVIDIA Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.1.5 NVIDIA SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 NVIDIA Recent Developments

8.2 Intel

8.2.1 Intel Corporation Information

8.2.2 Intel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Intel Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.2.5 Intel SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Intel Recent Developments

8.3 IBM

8.3.1 IBM Corporation Information

8.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 IBM Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.3.5 IBM SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 IBM Recent Developments

8.4 Qualcomm

8.4.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.4.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Qualcomm Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.4.5 Qualcomm SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Qualcomm Recent Developments

8.5 CEVA

8.5.1 CEVA Corporation Information

8.5.2 CEVA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 CEVA Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.5.5 CEVA SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 CEVA Recent Developments

8.6 KnuEdge

8.6.1 KnuEdge Corporation Information

8.6.3 KnuEdge Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 KnuEdge Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.6.5 KnuEdge SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 KnuEdge Recent Developments

8.7 AMD

8.7.1 AMD Corporation Information

8.7.2 AMD Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 AMD Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.7.5 AMD SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 AMD Recent Developments

8.8 Xilinx

8.8.1 Xilinx Corporation Information

8.8.2 Xilinx Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Xilinx Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.8.5 Xilinx SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Xilinx Recent Developments

8.9 ARM

8.9.1 ARM Corporation Information

8.9.2 ARM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 ARM Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.9.5 ARM SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 ARM Recent Developments

8.10 Google

8.10.1 Google Corporation Information

8.10.2 Google Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Google Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.10.5 Google SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Google Recent Developments

8.11 Graphcore

8.11.1 Graphcore Corporation Information

8.11.2 Graphcore Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Graphcore Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.11.5 Graphcore SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Graphcore Recent Developments

8.12 TeraDeep

8.12.1 TeraDeep Corporation Information

8.12.2 TeraDeep Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 TeraDeep Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.12.5 TeraDeep SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 TeraDeep Recent Developments

8.13 Wave Computing

8.13.1 Wave Computing Corporation Information

8.13.2 Wave Computing Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Wave Computing Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.13.5 Wave Computing SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Wave Computing Recent Developments

8.14 BrainChip

8.14.1 BrainChip Corporation Information

8.14.2 BrainChip Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 BrainChip Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.14.5 BrainChip SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 BrainChip Recent Developments 9 Deep Learning Chipset Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Deep Learning Chipset Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Deep Learning Chipset Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Deep Learning Chipset Sales Channels

11.2.2 Deep Learning Chipset Distributors

11.3 Deep Learning Chipset Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

