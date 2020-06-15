Set-Top Box (STB) Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies, Opportunities, Sales Channels, Regions and Applications

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Set-Top Box (STB) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The Set-Top Box (STB) Market report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1499418/global-set-top-box-stb-industry

Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market report section gives special attention to the manufacturers in different regions that are expected to show a considerable expansion in their market share. Additionally, it underlines all the current and future trends that are being adopted by these manufacturers to boost their current market shares. This Set-Top Box (STB) Market report Understanding the various strategies being carried out by various manufacturers will help reader make right business decisions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Research Report: , Arris (Pace), Technicolor (Cisco), Echostar, Apple, Huawei, Humax, Sagemcom, Skyworth Digital, Samsung, Jiuzhou, ZTE, Changhong, Coship, Yinhe, Roku, Unionman, Netgem, Hisense

Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Segmentation by Product: , Residential Use, Commercial Use, The residential use holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 81% of the market share. Competitive Landscape and Set-Top Box (STB) Market Share Analysis Set-Top Box (STB) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, revenue and price by the player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major businesses, company total revenue and the production capacity, revenue generated in Set-Top Box (STB) business, competitors, the date to enter into the Set-Top Box (STB) market, Set-Top Box (STB) product introduction, recent developments, etc. The major vendors covered:, Arris (Pace), Technicolor (Cisco), Echostar, Apple, Huawei, Humax, Sagemcom, Skyworth Digital, Samsung, Jiuzhou, ZTE, Changhong, Coship, Yinhe, Roku, Unionman, Netgem, Hisense The study objectives are:, To analyze and research the global Set-Top Box (STB) status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast., To present the key Set-Top Box (STB) manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development., To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and application. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Set-Top Box (STB) are as follows: History Year: 2015-2020 Base Year: 2019 Estimated Year: 2020 Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Segmentation by Application: , Digital Cable, Satellite digital, Terrestrial digital, IPTV, Other

The Set-Top Box (STB) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the Set-Top Box (STB) market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Set-Top Box (STB) market.

In this chapter of the Set-Top Box (STB) Market report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Set-Top Box (STB) Market report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the Set-Top Box (STB) Market report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Set-Top Box (STB) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Set-Top Box (STB) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Set-Top Box (STB) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Set-Top Box (STB) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Set-Top Box (STB) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1499418/global-set-top-box-stb-industry

Table od Content

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Set-Top Box (STB) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Digital Cable

1.3.3 Satellite digital

1.3.4 Terrestrial digital

1.3.5 IPTV

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential Use

1.4.3 Commercial Use 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Set-Top Box (STB) Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Set-Top Box (STB) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Set-Top Box (STB) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Set-Top Box (STB) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Set-Top Box (STB) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Set-Top Box (STB) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Set-Top Box (STB) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Set-Top Box (STB) Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Set-Top Box (STB) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Arris (Pace)

8.1.1 Arris (Pace) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Arris (Pace) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Arris (Pace) Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.1.5 Arris (Pace) SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Arris (Pace) Recent Developments

8.2 Technicolor (Cisco)

8.2.1 Technicolor (Cisco) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Technicolor (Cisco) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Technicolor (Cisco) Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.2.5 Technicolor (Cisco) SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Technicolor (Cisco) Recent Developments

8.3 Echostar

8.3.1 Echostar Corporation Information

8.3.2 Echostar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Echostar Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.3.5 Echostar SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Echostar Recent Developments

8.4 Apple

8.4.1 Apple Corporation Information

8.4.2 Apple Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Apple Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.4.5 Apple SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Apple Recent Developments

8.5 Huawei

8.5.1 Huawei Corporation Information

8.5.2 Huawei Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Huawei Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.5.5 Huawei SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Huawei Recent Developments

8.6 Humax

8.6.1 Humax Corporation Information

8.6.3 Humax Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Humax Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.6.5 Humax SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Humax Recent Developments

8.7 Sagemcom

8.7.1 Sagemcom Corporation Information

8.7.2 Sagemcom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Sagemcom Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.7.5 Sagemcom SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Sagemcom Recent Developments

8.8 Skyworth Digital

8.8.1 Skyworth Digital Corporation Information

8.8.2 Skyworth Digital Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Skyworth Digital Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.8.5 Skyworth Digital SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Skyworth Digital Recent Developments

8.9 Samsung

8.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.9.2 Samsung Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Samsung Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.9.5 Samsung SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Samsung Recent Developments

8.10 Jiuzhou

8.10.1 Jiuzhou Corporation Information

8.10.2 Jiuzhou Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Jiuzhou Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.10.5 Jiuzhou SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Jiuzhou Recent Developments

8.11 ZTE

8.11.1 ZTE Corporation Information

8.11.2 ZTE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 ZTE Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.11.5 ZTE SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 ZTE Recent Developments

8.12 Changhong

8.12.1 Changhong Corporation Information

8.12.2 Changhong Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Changhong Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.12.5 Changhong SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Changhong Recent Developments

8.13 Coship

8.13.1 Coship Corporation Information

8.13.2 Coship Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Coship Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.13.5 Coship SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Coship Recent Developments

8.14 Yinhe

8.14.1 Yinhe Corporation Information

8.14.2 Yinhe Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Yinhe Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.14.5 Yinhe SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Yinhe Recent Developments

8.15 Roku

8.15.1 Roku Corporation Information

8.15.2 Roku Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Roku Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.15.5 Roku SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Roku Recent Developments

8.16 Unionman

8.16.1 Unionman Corporation Information

8.16.2 Unionman Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Unionman Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.16.5 Unionman SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Unionman Recent Developments

8.17 Netgem

8.17.1 Netgem Corporation Information

8.17.2 Netgem Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Netgem Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.17.5 Netgem SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Netgem Recent Developments

8.18 Hisense

8.18.1 Hisense Corporation Information

8.18.2 Hisense Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Hisense Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.18.5 Hisense SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Hisense Recent Developments 9 Set-Top Box (STB) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Set-Top Box (STB) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Set-Top Box (STB) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Distributors

11.3 Set-Top Box (STB) Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.