Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026 – Market Research Report 2020

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market report section gives special attention to the manufacturers in different regions that are expected to show a considerable expansion in their market share. Additionally, it underlines all the current and future trends that are being adopted by these manufacturers to boost their current market shares. This Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market report Understanding the various strategies being carried out by various manufacturers will help reader make right business decisions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Research Report: , Cisco, IBM, Check Point, HP, Netscout, AirWave (Aruba), Extreme Networks, Fortinet, ForeScout, WatchGuard, Venustech, Topsec, Qihoo 360

Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Segmentation by Product: , Finance, Government, IT and Telecom, Health, Utilities, Other

Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Segmentation by Application: , Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS), Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

The Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market.

In this chapter of the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market?

Table od Content

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS)

1.3.3 Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Finance

1.4.3 Government

1.4.4 IT and Telecom

1.4.5 Health

1.4.6 Utilities

1.4.7 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Cisco

8.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cisco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Cisco Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.1.5 Cisco SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Cisco Recent Developments

8.2 IBM

8.2.1 IBM Corporation Information

8.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 IBM Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.2.5 IBM SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 IBM Recent Developments

8.3 Check Point

8.3.1 Check Point Corporation Information

8.3.2 Check Point Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Check Point Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.3.5 Check Point SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Check Point Recent Developments

8.4 HP

8.4.1 HP Corporation Information

8.4.2 HP Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 HP Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.4.5 HP SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 HP Recent Developments

8.5 Netscout

8.5.1 Netscout Corporation Information

8.5.2 Netscout Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Netscout Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.5.5 Netscout SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Netscout Recent Developments

8.6 AirWave (Aruba)

8.6.1 AirWave (Aruba) Corporation Information

8.6.3 AirWave (Aruba) Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 AirWave (Aruba) Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.6.5 AirWave (Aruba) SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 AirWave (Aruba) Recent Developments

8.7 Extreme Networks

8.7.1 Extreme Networks Corporation Information

8.7.2 Extreme Networks Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Extreme Networks Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.7.5 Extreme Networks SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Extreme Networks Recent Developments

8.8 Fortinet

8.8.1 Fortinet Corporation Information

8.8.2 Fortinet Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Fortinet Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.8.5 Fortinet SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Fortinet Recent Developments

8.9 ForeScout

8.9.1 ForeScout Corporation Information

8.9.2 ForeScout Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 ForeScout Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.9.5 ForeScout SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 ForeScout Recent Developments

8.10 WatchGuard

8.10.1 WatchGuard Corporation Information

8.10.2 WatchGuard Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 WatchGuard Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.10.5 WatchGuard SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 WatchGuard Recent Developments

8.11 Venustech

8.11.1 Venustech Corporation Information

8.11.2 Venustech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Venustech Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.11.5 Venustech SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Venustech Recent Developments

8.12 Topsec

8.12.1 Topsec Corporation Information

8.12.2 Topsec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Topsec Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.12.5 Topsec SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Topsec Recent Developments

8.13 Qihoo 360

8.13.1 Qihoo 360 Corporation Information

8.13.2 Qihoo 360 Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Qihoo 360 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Products and Services

8.13.5 Qihoo 360 SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Qihoo 360 Recent Developments 9 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Distributors

11.3 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.