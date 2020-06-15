Industrial Robot Market Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Industrial Robot Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Industrial Robot market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The Industrial Robot Market report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1499544/global-industrial-robot-industry

Global Industrial Robot Market report section gives special attention to the manufacturers in different regions that are expected to show a considerable expansion in their market share. Additionally, it underlines all the current and future trends that are being adopted by these manufacturers to boost their current market shares. This Industrial Robot Market report Understanding the various strategies being carried out by various manufacturers will help reader make right business decisions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Robot Market Research Report: , FANUC(Japan), KUKA(Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), Nachi(Japan), Kawasaki Robotics(Japan), Comau(Italy), EPSON Robots(Japan), Staubli(Switzerland), Omron Adept Technologies(US), DENSO Robotics(Japan), OTC Daihen(Japan), Panasonic(Japan), Toshiba(Japan), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), Yamaha(Japan), Universal Robots(Denmark), Hyundai Robotics(Korea), Robostar(Korea), Star Seiki(Japan), CLOOS(Germany), IGM(Australia), JEL Corporation(Japan), Foxconn(Foxbot)(China), Siasun(China), Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China), Estun Automation(China), Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China), STEP Electric Corporation, Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

Global Industrial Robot Market Segmentation by Product: , Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical, Rubber and Plastic, Metal and Machinery, Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals, Other

Global Industrial Robot Market Segmentation by Application: , Articulated Robots, Parallel Robots, SCARA Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Cartesian Robots

The Industrial Robot market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the Industrial Robot market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Industrial Robot market.

In this chapter of the Industrial Robot Market report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Industrial Robot Market report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the Industrial Robot Market report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Robot market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Robot industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Robot market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Robot market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Robot market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1499544/global-industrial-robot-industry

Table od Content

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Industrial Robot Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Articulated Robots

1.3.3 Parallel Robots

1.3.4 SCARA Robots

1.3.5 Cylindrical Robots

1.3.6 Cartesian Robots

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Industrial Robot Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.4.4 Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

1.4.5 Metal and Machinery

1.4.6 Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

1.4.7 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Industrial Robot Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Robot Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Industrial Robot Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Industrial Robot Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Industrial Robot Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Industrial Robot Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Robot Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Industrial Robot Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Industrial Robot Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Industrial Robot Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Robot Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Industrial Robot Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Industrial Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Industrial Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Robot Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Robot as of 2019)

3.4 Global Industrial Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Industrial Robot Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Robot Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Industrial Robot Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Robot Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Robot Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Industrial Robot Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Industrial Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Industrial Robot Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Robot Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Industrial Robot Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Industrial Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Robot Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Robot Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Industrial Robot Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Industrial Robot Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Industrial Robot Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 Japan

6.3.1 Japan Industrial Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Industrial Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.3.4 Japan Industrial Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 United States

6.4.1 United States Industrial Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 United States Industrial Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in United States

6.4.4 United States Industrial Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Industrial Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Europe Industrial Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.5.4 Europe Industrial Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 South Korea

6.6.1 South Korea Industrial Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 South Korea Industrial Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.6.4 South Korea Industrial Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 China

6.7.1 China Industrial Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 China Industrial Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.7.4 China Industrial Robot Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Industrial Robot Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Industrial Robot Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Industrial Robot Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Industrial Robot Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Industrial Robot Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Industrial Robot Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Industrial Robot Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Industrial Robot Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Industrial Robot Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Industrial Robot Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Industrial Robot Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Industrial Robot Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Industrial Robot Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Industrial Robot Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 FANUC(Japan)

8.1.1 FANUC(Japan) Corporation Information

8.1.2 FANUC(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 FANUC(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.1.5 FANUC(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 FANUC(Japan) Recent Developments

8.2 KUKA(Germany)

8.2.1 KUKA(Germany) Corporation Information

8.2.2 KUKA(Germany) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 KUKA(Germany) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.2.5 KUKA(Germany) SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 KUKA(Germany) Recent Developments

8.3 ABB(Switzerland)

8.3.1 ABB(Switzerland) Corporation Information

8.3.2 ABB(Switzerland) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 ABB(Switzerland) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.3.5 ABB(Switzerland) SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 ABB(Switzerland) Recent Developments

8.4 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

8.4.1 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.4.5 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Recent Developments

8.5 Nachi(Japan)

8.5.1 Nachi(Japan) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nachi(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Nachi(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.5.5 Nachi(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Nachi(Japan) Recent Developments

8.6 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

8.6.1 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Corporation Information

8.6.3 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.6.5 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Recent Developments

8.7 Comau(Italy)

8.7.1 Comau(Italy) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Comau(Italy) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Comau(Italy) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.7.5 Comau(Italy) SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Comau(Italy) Recent Developments

8.8 EPSON Robots(Japan)

8.8.1 EPSON Robots(Japan) Corporation Information

8.8.2 EPSON Robots(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 EPSON Robots(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.8.5 EPSON Robots(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 EPSON Robots(Japan) Recent Developments

8.9 Staubli(Switzerland)

8.9.1 Staubli(Switzerland) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Staubli(Switzerland) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Staubli(Switzerland) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.9.5 Staubli(Switzerland) SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Staubli(Switzerland) Recent Developments

8.10 Omron Adept Technologies(US)

8.10.1 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.10.5 Omron Adept Technologies(US) SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Recent Developments

8.11 DENSO Robotics(Japan)

8.11.1 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Corporation Information

8.11.2 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.11.5 DENSO Robotics(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Recent Developments

8.12 OTC Daihen(Japan)

8.12.1 OTC Daihen(Japan) Corporation Information

8.12.2 OTC Daihen(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 OTC Daihen(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.12.5 OTC Daihen(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 OTC Daihen(Japan) Recent Developments

8.13 Panasonic(Japan)

8.13.1 Panasonic(Japan) Corporation Information

8.13.2 Panasonic(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Panasonic(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.13.5 Panasonic(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Panasonic(Japan) Recent Developments

8.14 Toshiba(Japan)

8.14.1 Toshiba(Japan) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Toshiba(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Toshiba(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.14.5 Toshiba(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Toshiba(Japan) Recent Developments

8.15 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

8.15.1 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Corporation Information

8.15.2 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.15.5 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Recent Developments

8.16 Yamaha(Japan)

8.16.1 Yamaha(Japan) Corporation Information

8.16.2 Yamaha(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Yamaha(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.16.5 Yamaha(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Yamaha(Japan) Recent Developments

8.17 Universal Robots(Denmark)

8.17.1 Universal Robots(Denmark) Corporation Information

8.17.2 Universal Robots(Denmark) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Universal Robots(Denmark) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.17.5 Universal Robots(Denmark) SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Universal Robots(Denmark) Recent Developments

8.18 Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

8.18.1 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Corporation Information

8.18.2 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.18.5 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Recent Developments

8.19 Robostar(Korea)

8.19.1 Robostar(Korea) Corporation Information

8.19.2 Robostar(Korea) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Robostar(Korea) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.19.5 Robostar(Korea) SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Robostar(Korea) Recent Developments

8.20 Star Seiki(Japan)

8.20.1 Star Seiki(Japan) Corporation Information

8.20.2 Star Seiki(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 Star Seiki(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.20.5 Star Seiki(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Star Seiki(Japan) Recent Developments

8.21 CLOOS(Germany)

8.21.1 CLOOS(Germany) Corporation Information

8.21.2 CLOOS(Germany) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 CLOOS(Germany) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.21.5 CLOOS(Germany) SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 CLOOS(Germany) Recent Developments

8.22 IGM(Australia)

8.22.1 IGM(Australia) Corporation Information

8.22.2 IGM(Australia) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.22.3 IGM(Australia) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.22.5 IGM(Australia) SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 IGM(Australia) Recent Developments

8.23 JEL Corporation(Japan)

8.23.1 JEL Corporation(Japan) Corporation Information

8.23.2 JEL Corporation(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.23.3 JEL Corporation(Japan) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.23.5 JEL Corporation(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.23.6 JEL Corporation(Japan) Recent Developments

8.24 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

8.24.1 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Corporation Information

8.24.2 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.24.3 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.24.5 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) SWOT Analysis

8.24.6 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Recent Developments

8.25 Siasun(China)

8.25.1 Siasun(China) Corporation Information

8.25.2 Siasun(China) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.25.3 Siasun(China) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.25.5 Siasun(China) SWOT Analysis

8.25.6 Siasun(China) Recent Developments

8.26 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)

8.26.1 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Corporation Information

8.26.2 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.26.3 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.26.5 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) SWOT Analysis

8.26.6 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Recent Developments

8.27 Estun Automation(China)

8.27.1 Estun Automation(China) Corporation Information

8.27.2 Estun Automation(China) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.27.3 Estun Automation(China) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.27.5 Estun Automation(China) SWOT Analysis

8.27.6 Estun Automation(China) Recent Developments

8.28 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

8.28.1 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Corporation Information

8.28.2 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.28.3 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.28.5 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) SWOT Analysis

8.28.6 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Recent Developments

8.29 STEP Electric Corporation

8.29.1 STEP Electric Corporation Corporation Information

8.29.2 STEP Electric Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.29.3 STEP Electric Corporation Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.29.5 STEP Electric Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.29.6 STEP Electric Corporation Recent Developments

8.30 Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

8.30.1 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Corporation Information

8.30.2 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.30.3 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Industrial Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 Industrial Robot Products and Services

8.30.5 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) SWOT Analysis

8.30.6 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Recent Developments 9 Industrial Robot Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Industrial Robot Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Industrial Robot Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Industrial Robot Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 Japan

9.3.2 United States

9.3.3 Europe

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 China 10 Industrial Robot Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Industrial Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Industrial Robot Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Industrial Robot Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Industrial Robot Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Industrial Robot Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Industrial Robot Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Industrial Robot Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Industrial Robot Sales Channels

11.2.2 Industrial Robot Distributors

11.3 Industrial Robot Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.