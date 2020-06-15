Europe Narcolepsy Market 2020: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry

The is estimated to grow due to the key driving factors such as growing research and developments and increasing awareness across the region. However, the factor such as challenges related to narcolepsy is likely to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Narcolepsy is a rare chronic sleep disorder that is caused due to the loss of neurons that produces hypocretin. Various developments have been made to make medicines that can reduce the symptoms of narcolepsy. Several research and developments are being conducted across countries such as Germany, the UK, and other countries in the European region. For instance, in April 2019, in Germany, research and development activities were carried out at Inserm and Université de Montpellier. The research was conducted in collaboration with international teams that helped to conducted studies for epidemiological and clinical research for the drug Solriamfetol among the people living with narcolepsy.

In addition, the study was conducted in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, the company has invested in the trial, and it also holds a license to develop and commercialize Solriamfetol. The study was a phase III clinical trial, and the results showed that the drug has no side effects to the patients living with narcolepsy. Thus, owing to growing research and development activities for narcolepsy is likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Europe Narcolepsy – Market Segmentation

Europe Narcolepsy Market – By Type

Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

Narcolepsy without Cataplexy

Secondary Narcolepsy

Europe Market – By Product

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

Sodium Oxybate

Antidepressants

Europe Market – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

By Geography

Europe



Company Profiles

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mylan N.V.

BIOPROJET

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc

