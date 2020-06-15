Global chikungunya treatment market Future Demand (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027

While generating Global chikungunya treatment market report, all the necessities and requirements of the businesses have been considered with which they can achieve successful business growth. This industry research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. Global chikungunya treatment market document comprises of the major market insights that takes the business to the next level of success and growth. A study on market overview is conducted by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Global chikungunya treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of dengue in tropical and sub-tropical regions, increased government funding to fight against dengue, unmet market needs of managing dengue burden around the world and rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global chikungunya treatment market are Themis Bioscience GmbH, Arno Therapeutics, Inc, Bharat Biotech, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Nano Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Hawaii Biotech Inc, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Integral Molecular, Integrated BioTherapeutics, Inc, Mapp Biopharmaceautical, Moderna, Inc., MYMETICS, Zydus Cadila, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and others

Competitive Analysis:

Global chikungunya treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chikungunya treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Chikungunya Treatment Market

Chikungunya virus infection is also known as chikungunya fever is characterized by mosquito-borne viral disease which is spread by a bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito including aedes aegypti and aedes albopictus. The most common symptoms of infection are fever and joint pain.

According to statistics published in the WHO, it was estimated a total of 349,936 suspected and 146,914 laboratory confirmed cases of chikungunya has been reported to the PAHO regional office. Of these, 265, 000 suspected cases were locally reported from the Brazil. The market growth is increased by introduction of novel therapies and rise in government initiatives may increase the chikungunya virus infection drug market.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chikungunya in tropical and sub-tropical regions is driving the market growth. Increased government funding to fight against chikungunya is accelerating the market growth Promising chikungunya pipeline is expected to drive the market growth Demand of novel therapies for treating chikungunya virus infections is also acting as a driver for the market



Market Restraints

Lack or insufficient healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped and developing regions is hampering the market growth

Lack of awareness related to symptoms of chikungunya is hindering the market growth

High cost of the treatment is restraining the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Chikungunya Treatment Market

By Strain Type

Aedes Aegypti

Aedes Albopictus

By Treatment

Medication

Vaccination

By Drug Class

Analgesics

Antipyretics

Vaccines

Others

By Drugs

Acetaminophen

Dengvaxia

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Key Developments in the Market

In February 2019, Moderna, Inc, has initiated first dose in patients in a phase I clinical trial for mRNA-1944, an anti-Chikungunya antibody for the treatment of chikungunya virus infections. The dosing of first monoclonal antibody encoded by mRNA in human subject is a significant milestone for a company and represents advances in the novel treatment through targeted mode of action.

In February 2019, Themis Bioscience GmbH received the fast track designation from the FDA for MV-CHIK, a vaccine for the treatment of chikungunya viral infections. The Fast Track designation for MV-CHIK accelerates the review timeline and enhances the attraction with the FDA so that lead candidate can reach the market expeditiously.

In September 2016, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited entered into research collaboration with Zydus Cadila to develop a novel vaccine for the treatment of chikungunya virus infection. This collaboration will address the urgent and neglected unmet medical need as well as expedite the access to novel treatment options for patients suffering from chikungunya.

