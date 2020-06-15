South Africa Anti-Infective Market: Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2027

In South Africa, almost 7.52 million people were living with HIV in 2018, as per data released by GHE. Also, during the year 2017, approximately 21% of South Africa patients living with HIV were from South Africa. The projected overall HIV prevalence rate during 2018 was almost 13.1% among the South African population, whereas for adults between 15-49 years, an estimated 19.0% of the population is found to be HIV positive. Also, South Africa has one of the highest rates of liver cancer in the world, which is related to the increased rate of HBV among adults.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006585/request-trial

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA PACIFIC DIABETES CARE DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Antibacterial

Antiviral

Antifungal

By Application

Broad Spectrum

Narrow Spectrum

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Company Profiles

Sanofi

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

Aspen Holdings

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as perrequirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006585/checkout/basic/single/monthly

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace &Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]