Rubber Repair Adhesives Market by Process (Hot Bond, Cold Bond), Application,End-use Industry Region – Global Forecast to 2025

The Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market size is projected to grow from USD 291 Million in 2020 to USD 354 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Rubber Repair Adhesives Market:

LORD Corporation (US)

Fourthane (Chile), Belzona International LTD. (England)

3M (US)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

B. Fuller Company (US)

Belzona International Ltd. (England)

Rema Tip Top AG (Germany)

ITW Performance Polymers (US)

Eli-Chem Resins UK Limited (UK)

The cement & aggregate end-use industry dominated the global rubber repair adhesives market. The cement & aggregate industry is the major indicator of the global construction industry. The construction sector has a high demand for cement & aggregates globally. As the global construction sector is growing at a burgeoning rate owing to private and government funding, there is a high demand for cement & aggregate industry and rubber repair adhesive used in the cement & aggregate industry.

“Rubber repair adhesives used in the hot bond process for repair of conveyor belts application have high demand from the global mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate and steel industries for repairing conveyor belts. This is owing to their superior performance and non-carcinogenic formulations. Adhesives used in the cold bond process have a low growth rate as they have carcinogenic content and not preferred in many countries for repair solutions.

Competitive Landscape of Rubber Repair Adhesives Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Innovators

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Ranking

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Agreement

6.2 New Product Launch

6.3 Partnership

6.4 Expansion

6.5 Joint Venture

