Sales Revenue of cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit to escalate in the Coming Years Owing to Changes in Market Dynamics During COVID 19 Pandemic

Synthesis of DNA from RNA through reverse transcription results in the production of complementary DNA (cDNA). The first strand cDNA is referred to the cDNA formed through reverse transcription of RNA using reverse transcriptases and primer complementary to the 3’ end of the RNA. This first strand cDNA is then used as a template for PCR amplification of the cDNA as well as for synthesis of double stranded DNA. Reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) is commonly combined with real time PCR (qPCR) and is known as qRT-PCR.

cDNA reverse transcription kits are kits that contain all required mixes of reagents and enzymes required for the synthesis of cDNA and PCR amplification. Based on application there are a number of kits available in the market. Some of the applications include, library construction, small RNA cloning, subtractive hybridization, gene cloning, and florescent probe applications.

Some of the key factor that are driving the growth of the cDNA reverse transcription kit market include, rise in R&D spending and activities, increase in biotechnology companies worldwide, increase in PCR applications, and increase in demand for easy and ready to use kit based DNA and RNA products. However, some factors such as insufficient skilled professionals and cost of kits and associated equipments like PCR, may hamper the adoption of the cDNA reverse transcription kits and thereby restrict the market growth.

Many players in the market are focused towards including High Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kits. These kits are focused on generating high yield and better precision than other cDNA synthesis kits. Another factor that these kits offer is significantly low price of the kit when compared to other standard cDNA synthesis kits. Such developments will offer lucrative growth opportunity for players in the cDNA reverse transcription kits market.

Based on application, the global cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit market is segmented into:

Florescent Probe Application

Library Construction

One-Step RT-PCR

RACE

Small RNA cloning

Standard RT-PCR

Subtractive Hybridization

Two-step RT-PCR

Based on end user, the global cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit market is segmented into:

Biopharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

The market is segmented based on applications and end users. While cDNA reverse transcription kits have a number of applications, library construction, RACE and cloning are the most common application. These kits have a significant adoption in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. However, academic and research institutes also offer significant revenue contribution to the cDNA reverse transcription kits market.

With Increasing R&D spending in North America, the market for cDNA reverse transcription kits is rising and holds a significant share of the market. Europe is expected to be the next most lucrative region followed by Asia Pacific for investments in cDNA reverse transcription kits market. Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significantly high growth rate owing to the rising R&D activities in countries like Japan, China, India and Australia.

Some of the key players in the market include, ThermoFisher Scientific, Takara Bio Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Solis Biodyne, New England Biolabs. Most key players are focused on expansion of distribution channels to ensure better geographical reach of their products. While some companies are working towards developing unique kits that meet the demands of high yield products, other companies are expanding their product portfolio through acquisition of companies offering cDNA reverse transcription kits among others.