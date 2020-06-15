Security Information and Event Management Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Security Information and Event Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Security Information and Event Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Security Information and Event Management Market:

SolarWinds (US)

IBM (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Rapid7 (US)

RSA (US)

McAfee (US)

Splunk (US)

ManageEngine (US)

LogRhythm (US)

Sumo Logic (US)

Exabeam (US)

Securonix (US)

Alert Logic (US)

Graylog (US)

BlackStratus (US)

AlienVault (US)

Forinet (US)

LogPoint (Denmark)

Gurucul (US)

Cygilant (US)

“Cloud segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period”

SIEM solutions are deployed using two modes: on-premises and cloud. Depending on the requirements of organizations as well as users, companies can decide between cloud and on-premises deployment modes. The cloud-based deployment mode provides organizations with benefits such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security.

“Large enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on organization size, the SIEM market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of threat intelligence solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to the increasing cyber attacks. Huge volumes of data, along with various business

Competitive Landscape of Security Information and Event Management Market:

1 Microquadrant Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

