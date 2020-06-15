Temperature Sensor Market by Product Type, Output, End-user Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

According to Market Study Report, Temperature Sensor Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Temperature Sensor Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Temperature Sensor Market size is projected to grow from US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020 to US$ 8.8 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.8%.

Top Companies profiled in the Temperature Sensor Market:

Honeywell (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (US)

Endress+Hauser (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Dwyer Instruments (US)

Maxim Integrated (US)

WIKA Instrument (Germany)

Amphenol (US)

Emerson (US)

“Chemicals end-user industry to hold the largest share in the temperature sensor market by 2027.”

The chemicals end-user industry segment in the temperature sensor industry is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Temperature sensors play an essential role in the chemicals end-user industry. Processes such as refining, heat tracing, cracking, and incineration, and systems such as sanitary systems and piping systems use temperature sensors for temperature monitoring and control.

“Contact type temperature sensor to hold the larger share in the temperature sensor industry by 2027.”

The contact type temperature segment is projected to hold the majority of the temperature sensor market share during the forecast period. Contact temperature sensors are used widely in industries such as chemicals, consumer electronics, oil & gas, energy & power, and automotive, because of their low cost, wide temperature ranges, and high accuracy. These benefits will drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape of Temperature Sensor Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis Of Players In Temperature Sensor Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Expansions

6.2 Product Launches And Developments

3 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.4 Contracts, Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations

