Wave Energy Market by Technology (OSW, OBC, & Overtopping Converters), Location, Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

The Wave Energy Market size is projected to reach USD 107 Million by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 44 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Wave Energy Market:

Eco Wave Power (Israel)

Carnegie Clean Energy (Australia)

SINN Power (Germany)

CorPower (Sweden)

Ocean Power Technology (US)

AMOG Consulting (Australia)

“The power generation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.”

The wave energy market, by application, is segmented into desalination, power generation, and environmental protection. Power generation segment of the wave energy market is growing rapidly because of the widespread adoption of renewable energy generation.

“The near shore segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. “

Wave energy market, by location, is segmented into onshore, near shore and offshore installations. Near shore segment is expected to be the largest and fastest growing wave energy market, by location, during the forecast period.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 Wave Energy Market, By Type: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.2 Wave Energy Market, By Application: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.3 Wave Energy Market, By Location: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Break-Up Of Primaries

2.2 Scope

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Demand-Side Analysis

2.3.1.1 Key Assumptions

2.3.1.2 Calculation

2.3.2 Forecast

2.3.3 Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.3.1 Assumptions And Calculation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Wave Energy Market

4.2 European Wave Energy Converters Market, By Technology & Country

4.3 Wave Energy Market, By Technology

4.4 Wave Energy, By Location

4.5 Wave Energy Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Abundant Availability Of Wave Energy Resource

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand For Power From Coastal Communities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capex Investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing R&D Investment And Focus On Clean Energy Generation

5.2.3.2 Integration Of Wave Energy With Other Renewable Energy Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Insufficient Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 Emphasis On Offshore Wind And Floating Solar

…and More

