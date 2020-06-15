Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Airspace, Application, Offering, Investment Type, Sector, Airport Size, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Air Traffic Control Market is projected to grow from USD 9.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 12.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Top Companies profiled in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market:

Raytheon Company (US)

BAE System (UK)

Thales Group (France)

Indra Sistemas (Spain)

Frequentis AG (Australia)

Harris Corporation (US)

Adacel Technologies (Australia)

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

Honeywell Inc (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

NATS Holding (UK)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Searidge Technologies (Canada)

Saipher ATC (Brazil)

“ATCT segment is estimated to be largest airspace segment of air traffic control market in 2019”

Based on airspace, the Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) segment is estimated to lead the air traffic control market in 2019. Increasing air traffic and airspace congestion and the growing need for advanced capabilities in ATC equipment are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ATCT segment of the air traffic control market.

“Commercial segment of air traffic control market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Based on sector, the commercial segment of the air traffic control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Aircraft flying in the commercial airspace depends on pre-determined flight paths and code of commercial conduct, which vary based on the type of aircraft and air traffic.

Competitive Landscape of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Analysis

2.1 Atc Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovators

2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.4 Emerging Companies

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Contracts And Agreements

5.2 New Product Launches

5.3 Collaborations And Partnerships

5.4 Other Strategies

