Cellular Glass Market by Product Type, Application and Region- Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Cellular Glass Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cellular Glass Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry

The Global Cellular Glass Market size is projected to reach USD 618 Million by 2025 from estimated revenue of USD 520 Million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies profiled in the Cellular Glass Market:

Owens Corning (US)

REFAGLASS s.r.o.(Czech Republic)

Misapor AG(Switzerland)

Zhejiang Zhenshen Thermal Technology Co. Ltd (China)

Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co.Ltd. (China)

Jahan Ayegh Pars Company (Iran)

POLYDROS S.A.(Spain)

Uusioaines Oy(Finland)

Steinbach Schaumglas GmbH & Co. KG(Germany)

Earthstone International LLC(US)

GEOCELL Schaumglas GmbH(Germany)

STES-Vladimir (Russia)

German Geo Construction GmbH (Germany)

Benarx (Norway)

Anhui Huichang New Material Co.Ltd.(China)

Liaver GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

GLAVEL Inc. (US)

“Blocks & shells segment is expected to drive the cellular glass market.”

The blocks & shells segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of blocks & shells in construction and industrial application is driving the growth of the segment.In addition, us age of blocks in the LNG storage tanks, waterproof building, foundation, and roofs along with usage of shells in the industrial processing equipment and pipelines, shipbuilding, subways, and warehouses are factors driving its growth.

“Industrial application is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The industrial segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR in the cellular glass market during the forecast period. It is owing to various reasons, such as increasing usage of cellular glass in insulating piping and industrial equipment. The usage of cellular glass in the industrial application helps in the prevention of corrosion under insulation (CUI) due to its moisture-resistant capability.

Competitive Landscape of Cellular Glass Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Emerging Companies

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Share Of Cellular Glass Manufacturers

6 Competitive Situation And Trends

6.1 Partnership

6.2 Acquisition

