Farm Equipment Rental Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

The Global Farm Equipment Rentals Market is estimated to account for a value of USD 46.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 66.4 Billion by 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Farm Equipment Rental Market:

John Deere (US)

CNH Industrial (UK)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

AGCO Corporation (US)

Mahindra & Mahindra (India)

JCB (UK)

Escorts Ltd (India)

Tractors and Farm Equipment’s Ltd. (India)

Pape Group (US)

Premier Equipment Rentals (US)

Flaman Group of Companies (Canada)

Pacific Ag Rentals (US)

Pacific Tractors & implements Ltd (US)

Kwipped Inc. (US)

Cedar street sales & rentals (US)

Farmease (US)

EM3 Agri Services (India)

German Bliss Equipment Inc. (US)

Friesen Sales & Rentals (Canada)

“The four-wheel-drive segment, by drive, is projected to dominate the market by 2025.”

The four-wheel-drive segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018.They have massive pulling capacity and have high wheel-slip and wheel-power capacities. The distinctive feature of this machinery is that it has controls to move all four wheels and provides higher traction as compared to that of 2WD tractors.

“The 71-130 HP segment of the farm equipment rental market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.”

The 71-130 HP segment accounted for a larger share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increased government support in the Asia Pacific and South America is expected to fuel the demand for 71-130 HP equipment during the forecast period. This range of power output also offers farmers 2WD as well as 4WD drive types,which makes it feasible for farmers with small as well as large holdings to use these efficiently.

