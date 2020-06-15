Agricultural Micronutrients Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

According to Market Study Report, Agricultural Micronutrients Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Agricultural Micronutrients Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Agricultural Micronutrients Market.

The Agricultural Micronutrients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 8.7%.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=645480

Top Companies Profiled in the Agricultural Micronutrients Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

The Mosaic Company(US)

Nufarm (Australia)

Corteva Inc. (US)

Balchem (US)

Sapec S.A. (Belgium)

Coromandel International Ltd (India)

Land O’ Lakes (US)

Compass Minerals International (US)

Haifa Group (Israel)

Helena Chemical Company (US)

ATP Nutrition (Canada)

Stoller Enterprises (US)

Baicor LC (US)

Valagro (Italy)

Zuari Agrochemicals Ltd. (India)

BMS-Micro-Nutrient NV (Belgium)

“The zinc segment is projected to be the largest segment, by type, in the agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.”

Zinc is one of the essential micronutrients required by plants in small quantities. Sandy, highly leached acid soil and soils having poor organic content, show lower zinc contents. The symptoms of zinc deficiency include reduced height, interveinal chlorosis, and brown spots on upper leaves. Zinc deficiency is the most common problem witnessed around the globe, particularly for cereals and grains, hence the demand for zinc as a micronutrient is high in the agricultural micronutrients market.

Access full report (20% Discount) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=645480

“The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.”

By crop type, the agricultural micronutrients market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds& pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other segments. The dominance of the fruits & vegetables segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of micronutrients for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries. The high export potential of fruits & vegetables has led to an increase in production levels.

Competitive Landscape of Agricultural Micronutrients Market:

1 Overview

2 Company Ranking

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Visionary Leaders

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For Smes/Start-Ups)

4.1 Progressive Companies

4.2 Starting Blocks

4.3 Responsive Companies

4.4 Dynamic Companies

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Launches

5.2 Expansions

5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.4 Agreements

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=645480

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.