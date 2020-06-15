Managed Print Services Market 2026 Growth in Business Future Scenarios and Brief Analysis by Xerox,HP Inc.,Ricoh Company, Ltd.,Lexmark International, Inc.,Konica Minolta, Inc.

Premium market insights recently published a report titled “Managed Print Services Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The report includes an authentic and accurate research study into the global Managed Print Services market based on a qualitative and quantitative assessment by leading industry experts. The report highlights the current market scenario and how it is likely to change in the future. This report examines growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments and key market trends that are likely to have a major impact on global market growth for Managed Print Services.

Key Players:

Xerox

HP Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Lexmark International, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Kyocera Document Solutions

Sharp Electronics

Toshiba

ARC Document Solutions.

Managed print services are services offered by an external provider to manage or optimize a company’s document output. The main components provided are needs assessment, selective or general replacement of hardware, and the service, parts, and supplies needed to operate the new or existing hardware. The provider also tracks how the printer, copier, fax, and MFP fleet is being used, the problems, and the user’s satisfaction. Managed Print Services (MPS) help the organizations to save costs, ease printer maintenance, provide control on printer resources, and provide insights on printer utilization.

Rise in adoption of big data solutions, initiatives to decrease paper wastage in the workplace, reduced cost of operation, improved productivity and flexibility to match custom requirements and surge in information security are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, new and strategic partnerships & agreements and recurring cost act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, increase in print security spending and rise in adoption of cloud MPS is believed to create significant demand for the managed print services market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Print Management

– Device Management

– Discovery and Design

– Document Imaging

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

– Hybrid Cloud

– On-Premise

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Medium Enterprises

– Small Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Government

– Healthcare

– Education

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Retail

– Food & Beverages

– IT & Telecom

– Others

The global managed print services market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of type, the market is categorized into print management, device management, discovery and design, and document imaging. Based on deployment mode, it is bifurcated into hybrid cloud and on premise. Based on organization size, it is classified into large enterprises, medium enterprises and small enterprises. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, government,

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising adoption of big data solutions

3.5.1.2. Initiatives to reduce paper wastage in the workplace

3.5.1.3. Reduced Cost of Operation, improved productivity and flexibility to match custom requirements

3.5.1.4. Improved information security

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. New and strategic partnerships & agreements

3.5.2.2. Recurring cost

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in print security spending

3.5.3.2. Increasing adoption of cloud MPS

