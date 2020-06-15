Connected Logistics Market is projected to reach at $27,722 million by 2023 | SAP,ThingWorx,SecureRF,Oracle,Zebra,Technologies

Premium market insights recently published a report titled “Connected Logistics Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The report includes an authentic and accurate research study into the global Connected Logistics market based on a qualitative and quantitative assessment by leading industry experts. The report highlights the current market scenario and how it is likely to change in the future. This report examines growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments and key market trends that are likely to have a major impact on global market growth for Connected Logistics.

Key Players:

SAP

ThingWorx

SecureRF

Oracle

Zebra

Technologies

GT Nexus

IBM

Cisco System, Inc.

Eurotech S.P.A.

AT&T Inc.

A Connected Logistics refers to system of interconnected devices that are designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities such as manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, end-users, and others. It can also be described as integration of connected technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others.

Furthermore, the demand for Connected Logistics is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of information, which enables informed decision making and streamlined logistical business processes. The global Connected Logistics market was valued at $16,774 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,722 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2023.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

By Devices

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

