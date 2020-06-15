SAVE Tourism Market Challenges, Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecasts 2026

The global SAVE tourism market was valued at $69.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $106.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in demand for various types of researches and exploration drives the growth of the global SAVE tourism market.

Premium market insights recently published a report titled “SAVE Tourism Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The report includes an authentic and accurate research study into the global SAVE Tourism market based on a qualitative and quantitative assessment by leading industry experts. The report highlights the current market scenario and how it is likely to change in the future. This report examines growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments and key market trends that are likely to have a major impact on global market growth for SAVE Tourism.

Key Players:

ABTA Ltd, ATTITUDE HOSPITALITY LTD (AHL), Bookdifferent, Caribtours Ltd, Deutsche Gesellschaft f?r Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Fair Trade Tourism, Four Communications, NECSTouR, Responsible Vacation, The travel foundation, Tui Group and we-are.travel GmbH

The global SAVE tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, sales channel and region. Based on type, the SAVE tourism market is further segmented into scientific, academic, volunteer and education. Among these types, the academic segment accounts to higher value share owing to higher rate of educational travels and the attraction of consumers to go in foreign countries for higher studies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Scientific

– Academic

– Volunteer

– Education

By Sales Channel

– Travel Agent

– Online

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Netherland

North America and Europe are known to be the dominant regions in the SAVE tourism market. Europe has witnessed higher rate of traction for different types of tours since these tours provide information and knowledge which is not explored and the places which have historical importance. Some of the key macroeconomic factors such as rise in internet penetration rate and surge in per-capita income also play an important role in contributing toward the overall growth of the SAVE tourism market.

