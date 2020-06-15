U.S. Sanitary Ware Market Current Scenario with International Forecast Trends to 2025 | Geberit AG, LIXIL Group Corporation, Jaquar Group, HSIL Limited, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG

The U.S. sanitary ware market size was valued at $4,168 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,687.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Premium market insights recently published a report titled “U.S. Sanitary Ware Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The report includes an authentic and accurate research study into the global U.S. Sanitary Ware market based on a qualitative and quantitative assessment by leading industry experts. The report highlights the current market scenario and how it is likely to change in the future. This report examines growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments and key market trends that are likely to have a major impact on global market growth for U.S. Sanitary Ware.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00015531

Key Players:

Geberit AG, LIXIL Group Corporation, Jaquar Group, HSIL Limited, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd, Lecico Egypt, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Elkay Manufacturing Company, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Villeroy & Boch, Duravit AG, and USCT Bath

Sanitary ware refers to products used in bathrooms and kitchens. These include wash basins, toilet sinks, pedestals, and cisterns. Sanitary ware are now available in wide variety of materials such as metals, glass, and plastics. However, the ceramic sanitary wares have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, are cost effective, and are able to withstand heavy loads as well. Sanitary wares have evolved from being a necessity to a status statement. Thus, expenditure on sanitary ware products have increased manifolds in the past few years. This is attributed to the change in lifestyle of people that is fueled by the growth in per capita income

The key factors that drive the growth of the US sanitary ware market include emerging trend of bathroom concept, easy availability of raw material and increasing expenditure on advertising and marketing activities by leading manufacturers in the region. Moreover, customized solutions according to specific requirements and designs have created new opportunities for the sanitary ware market growth.

However, factors such as stringent government regulations and environmental policies for sanitary ware manufacturing are expected to impede the overall market growth. Furthermore, novel innovations such as smart toilets, double flush toilets and customization have gained huge traction in the recent years, which in turn are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming future.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Toilet Sinks

– Wash Basins

– Pedestals

– Cisterns

By Material

– Ceramics

– Pressed Metals

– Acrylic Plastics & Perspex

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Distribution

– Wholesale Distribution

By location

– Commercial

– Residential

Ask for Discount on Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00015531

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.