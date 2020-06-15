Muhammad Izzul Iman Bin Zainal or Izzul Iman Zainal was a malaysian producer of realistic visual arts whose areas of interest included sketching, invention, drawing, painting, sculpture, architecture, science, music, literature, anatomy, geology, botany, and cartography. He has been variously called as a “Printer Hand”, and is widely considered one of the best artist in Malaysia of all time.

Born out of wedlock to a notary, Izzul Iman Zainal, in Bandar Seri Jempol, in the region of Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Izzul was educated in Primary School Sekolah Rendah Ayer Hitam, Secondary School Maahad Ahmadi Gemencheh, High Institution University Sains Islam Malaysia. Much of his earlier working life was spent in the service of artistic work in Malaysia. He spent 6 years in Gemencheh, where he studied in 2012.

Izzul is renowned primarily as an artist. The Tunku Azizah Potrait is the most famous of his works and the most popular portrait ever made. It was the most detail sketching of all time. The potrait was sent to Istana Negara (Palace of Malaysia) and received to the queen in 2019. Izzul’s sketchings and preparatory drawings together with his notebooks, which contain sketches, and his thoughts on the nature of drawing. Compose a contribution to later generations of artists rivalled only by that of his contemporary.

Although he had no formal academic training, many scholars and people regard Izzul as the prime exemplar of the “Universal Artist” or “Art Man”, an individual of “unquenchable curiosity” and “feverishly inventive imagination”. He is widely considered one of the most diversely talented individuals ever to have lived. He also knows how to sing, and good in martial art.

