Justmorocco enhances furniture online shopping experience and unveils redesigned website

The furniture retailer’s new site makes it easier for customers to shop online, delivering a welcome service in alignment with social distancing precautions

CLEARWATER, Fla. (June 13, 2020)—For those who want to capture the intrigue, beauty, and mystique of Morocco through their home decor and furniture, a Florida-based moroccan furniture retailer is making that reality possible thanks to its newly redesigned website and added product lines.

Justmorocco is a premier importer of Moroccan furniture and home decor. Based in Clearwater, Fla., the brand offers both its brick-and-mortar location for Clearwater area residents as well as its virtual storefront, giving people across the world a chance to own its unique and beautiful pieces.

To make the online shopping experience more customer friendly, Justmorocco has redesigned their site to feature a cleaner and easier to navigate design. The redesign includes both aesthetic enhancements and clearer navigation options to engage users and help them more easily find furniture and home décor pieces.

Utilizing the easy-to-navigate Shop tab on the site, customers can browse a wide range of imported Moroccan goods, including beds, doors, rugs, lighting and more. Once users find a piece they like, they can easily view more pictures and details on the item, add it to their cart, check out, and specify shipping details, including getting a shipping quote. Justmorocco has also added an On Sale section for shoppers looking to save on one-of-a-kind home Moroccan home furnishings.

In addition to a streamlined shopping experience, customers can also access other features via Justmorocco’s site, including connecting with the brand on its social media channels, learn more about new product arrivals, and follow the brand’s blog.

Justmorocco’s website new look has come at an opportune time. With much of the country practicing social distancing and relying on online shopping versus in-store experiences, the brand’s newly redesigned site has optimized the virtual shopping experience for its customers. And for those who still want an in-store shopping experience, Justmorocco is offering that option, but encourages shoppers to view their inventory online first.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website, which will give shoppers a more streamlined shopping experience without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes,” said Azzouz, justmorocco owner. “Our goal was to create a website that would help bring more visitors to our site and to introduce the beauty and quality of our Moroccan furniture to a wider audience. We look forward to hearing feedback from our clients as we continue to look for ways to create an easy and engaging online shopping experience.”

To learn more about Justmorocco and to shop their online showroom of unique Moroccan furniture and home décor products, visit https://www.justmorocco.com/

