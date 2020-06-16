Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Market 2020-2025: Type, Applications, Services, Industry Statistics, Emerging Trends and Regional Opportunities

The Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Report gives all the essential information about the market and the aspects related to it in detail. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report includes market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players. This Low-power Wide Area Networks market report also provides the readers with detailed figures at which the Low-power Wide Area Networks market was valued in the historical year and its expected growth in upcoming years. Besides, analysis also forecasts the CAGR at which the Low-power Wide Area Networks industry is expected to mount and major factors driving market’s growth. So basically the Global Low-power Wide Area Networks market report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The report on Low-power Wide Area Networks, gives an in-depth analysis of Low-power Wide Area Networks market based on aspects that are very important for the market study. Factors like production, market share, revenue rate, regions and key players define a market study start to end. This report gives an overview of market valued in the year 2019 and its growth in the coming years till 2025.
The Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Reports delivers the information about market competition between vendors through regional segmentation of markets in terms of revenue generation potential, business opportunities, demand & supply comparison taking place in the future. The Low-power Wide Area Networks market report delivers an in-depth study of market size, country-level market size, region, segmentation market growth, market share, sales analysis, value chain optimization, market players, the competitive landscape, recent developments, strategic market growth analysis, trade regulations, opportunities analysis, product launches, technological innovations, and area marketplace expanding.
The research report majorly focuses on value and volume globally along with company level and regional level. Understanding the global perspective, the Low-power Wide Area Networks market report introduces an aerial view by analyzing historical data and future growth rate. The report also understand the export and import, production, and consumption of every particular region holding highest market share, market size, or CAGR.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2597044
Low-power, wide-area (LPWA) is a term used to describe a type of network designed to support the IoT. Low cost and power consumption of LPWAN technology having been driving the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global Low-power Wide Area Networks market size was 250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 63.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Low-power Wide Area Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Low-power Wide Area Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Semtech Corporation
AT&T Inc
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Actility
Ingenu
Loriot
Waviot
Link Labs Inc
Weightless Sig
SIGFOX
Senet Inc
Ubiik
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SIGFOX
LoRaWAN
Weigthless
NB-IoT
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart City
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare Applications
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Low-power Wide Area Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Low-power Wide Area Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low-power Wide Area Networks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-low-power-wide-area-networks-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 SIGFOX
1.4.3 LoRaWAN
1.4.4 Weigthless
1.4.5 NB-IoT
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Smart City
1.5.3 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.4 Healthcare Applications
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size
2.2 Low-power Wide Area Networks Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Low-power Wide Area Networks Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Low-power Wide Area Networks Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Low-power Wide Area Networks Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Low-power Wide Area Networks Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Low-power Wide Area Networks Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Low-power Wide Area Networks Key Players in China
7.3 China Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Type
7.4 China Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Low-power Wide Area Networks Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Low-power Wide Area Networks Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Low-power Wide Area Networks Key Players in India
10.3 India Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Type
10.4 India Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Low-power Wide Area Networks Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Semtech Corporation
12.1.1 Semtech Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction
12.1.4 Semtech Corporation Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Semtech Corporation Recent Development
12.2 AT&T Inc
12.2.1 AT&T Inc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction
12.2.4 AT&T Inc Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AT&T Inc Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems
12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.4 Huawei Technologies
12.4.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction
12.4.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Actility
12.5.1 Actility Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction
12.5.4 Actility Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Actility Recent Development
12.6 Ingenu
12.6.1 Ingenu Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction
12.6.4 Ingenu Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Ingenu Recent Development
12.7 Loriot
12.7.1 Loriot Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction
12.7.4 Loriot Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Loriot Recent Development
12.8 Waviot
12.8.1 Waviot Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction
12.8.4 Waviot Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Waviot Recent Development
12.9 Link Labs Inc
12.9.1 Link Labs Inc Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction
12.9.4 Link Labs Inc Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Link Labs Inc Recent Development
12.10 Weightless Sig
12.10.1 Weightless Sig Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction
12.10.4 Weightless Sig Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Weightless Sig Recent Development
12.11 SIGFOX
12.12 Senet Inc
12.13 Ubiik
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2597044
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155