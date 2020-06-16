Global WLAN Market 2020-2025: Manufacturers, Regions, Demand, Type, Application, Growth Rate, Supply, Competitor and Forecast

The WLAN Market Reports delivers the information about market competition between vendors through regional segmentation of markets in terms of revenue generation potential, business opportunities, demand & supply comparison taking place in the future. The WLAN market report delivers an in-depth study of market size, country-level market size, region, segmentation market growth, market share, sales analysis, value chain optimization, market players, the competitive landscape, recent developments, strategic market growth analysis, trade regulations, opportunities analysis, product launches, technological innovations, and area marketplace expanding.

The research report majorly focuses on value and volume globally along with company level and regional level. Understanding the global perspective, the WLAN market report introduces an aerial view by analyzing historical data and future growth rate. The report also understand the export and import, production, and consumption of every particular region holding highest market share, market size, or CAGR.

WLAN is a computer network that enables data transmission at high speed without the need of wired connection for connectivity between devices. The network is utilized in homes and by enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) related to multiple sectors, and by government organizations. WLAN overcomes the disadvantages of a wired network of connecting multiple devices over long distances. It helps user to access remote applications and data. WLAN also ensures increased bandwidth, leading to improved performance of network. Data transmission can take place at speeds ranging from 1 to 600 Mbps. WLAN are implemented in two ways: internal WLAN and authorized visitor WLAN.

According to the report, rise in global internet traffic will be a key driver for market growth.In order to support high volume of data, network operators are upgrading their WLAN networks to keep up with the rising demand. This has led to greater adoption and rise in sales of WLAN devices.

In 2018, the global WLAN market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global WLAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the WLAN development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

HP/Aruba

Ruckus

Ubiquiti

Aerohive

Belkin

Buffalo Technology

D-Link

NETGEAR

Samsung

Zebra Technologies

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Internal WLAN

Authorized Visitor WLAN

Market segment by Application, split into

Homes

Enterprise

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Government Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global WLAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the WLAN development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of WLAN are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global WLAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Internal WLAN

1.4.3 Authorized Visitor WLAN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global WLAN Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Homes

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.5 Government Organizations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 WLAN Market Size

2.2 WLAN Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 WLAN Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 WLAN Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 WLAN Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global WLAN Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global WLAN Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global WLAN Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 WLAN Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players WLAN Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into WLAN Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global WLAN Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global WLAN Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States WLAN Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 WLAN Key Players in United States

5.3 United States WLAN Market Size by Type

5.4 United States WLAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe WLAN Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 WLAN Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe WLAN Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe WLAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China WLAN Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 WLAN Key Players in China

7.3 China WLAN Market Size by Type

7.4 China WLAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan WLAN Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 WLAN Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan WLAN Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan WLAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia WLAN Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 WLAN Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia WLAN Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia WLAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India WLAN Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 WLAN Key Players in India

10.3 India WLAN Market Size by Type

10.4 India WLAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America WLAN Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 WLAN Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America WLAN Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America WLAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 WLAN Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 HP/Aruba

12.2.1 HP/Aruba Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 WLAN Introduction

12.2.4 HP/Aruba Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 HP/Aruba Recent Development

12.3 Ruckus

12.3.1 Ruckus Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 WLAN Introduction

12.3.4 Ruckus Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ruckus Recent Development

12.4 Ubiquiti

12.4.1 Ubiquiti Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 WLAN Introduction

12.4.4 Ubiquiti Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ubiquiti Recent Development

12.5 Aerohive

12.5.1 Aerohive Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 WLAN Introduction

12.5.4 Aerohive Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Aerohive Recent Development

12.6 Belkin

12.6.1 Belkin Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 WLAN Introduction

12.6.4 Belkin Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Belkin Recent Development

12.7 Buffalo Technology

12.7.1 Buffalo Technology Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 WLAN Introduction

12.7.4 Buffalo Technology Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Buffalo Technology Recent Development

12.8 D-Link

12.8.1 D-Link Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 WLAN Introduction

12.8.4 D-Link Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 D-Link Recent Development

12.9 NETGEAR

12.9.1 NETGEAR Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 WLAN Introduction

12.9.4 NETGEAR Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 NETGEAR Recent Development

12.10 Samsung

12.10.1 Samsung Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 WLAN Introduction

12.10.4 Samsung Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.11 Zebra Technologies

12.12 ZTE

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

