Impact of COVID-19 on Phototherapy Equipment Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business by 2027

Phototherapy is the most common treatment for reducing high bilirubin levels that cause jaundice in a newborn and also a treatment for various skin diseases. Phototherapy equipment is used for the treatment of various skin-related diseases such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and others.

The growth of the phototherapy equipment market is driven by factors such as increase in prevalence of skin diseases, rise in incidence of neonatal jaundice across geographies, continuous technological advancements in the area of phototherapy, and surge adoption of LED-based phototherapy equipment. However, the growth of the market is limited by the availability and high adoption of alternative treatment modes and stringent regulatory framework for the approval of the new phototherapy equipment.

The report segments the phototherapy equipment market on the basis of type, end user, application, and geography.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into conventional phototherapy equipment, LED phototherapy equipment, and fiberoptic phototherapy equipment. The conventional phototherapy equipment segment is categorized into conventional phototherapy equipment with fluorescent lamp and conventional phototherapy equipment with compact fluorescent lamp. The conventional phototherapy equipment with fluorescent lamp is further categorized into full body phototherapy equipment and partial body phototherapy equipment.

Based on the end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics and home users.

By application, it is classified into skin disease treatment and neonatal jaundice management. The skin disease treatment is subsegmented into psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, and others.

Geographical breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

GE Healthcare, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Natus Medical Incorporated, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Atom Medical Corporation, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., National Biological Corp., and Solarc Systems Inc.

