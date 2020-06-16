COVID-19 is Impact on Demerol (Meperidine) Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report by 2027

Global Demerol (Meperidine) Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2020-2027). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

Demerol (meperidine), chemically known as ethyl 1-methyl-4-phenylisonipecotate hydrochloride, is an opioid pain medication. An opioid is sometimes referred to as narcotics. Opioids are drugs that act on the nervous system to relieve pain. The term opioid refers to all substances (exogenous or endogenous) with morphine-like properties. Meperidine is used to treat moderate-to-severe pain.

The growth in the incidence of infectious diseases & chronic pain are anticipated to augment the market growth. A rise in disposable income and surge in global geriatric population are expected to propel the global demerol (meperidine) market. However, emergence and legalization of alternative treatments of opioids such as cannabis impede the growth of the market.

The global demerol (meperidine) market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography.

Based on product type, it is bifurcated into powder and liquid.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into anaesthesia, cough treatment, and diarrhoea treatment.

By geography, it has been analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Purdue Pharma, Egalet Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Actavis PLC, and Pfizer, Inc.

