Impact of COVID-19 on Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market High trend Opportunities offers Future Business Growth by 2027

This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world.

Hypercholesterolemia is a condition caused by presence of high amounts of cholesterol in the blood. It can be caused by unhealthy diet intake, obesity or because of incidence of other diseases such as diabetes and an underactive thyroid, in some cases its hereditary. The condition can be life threating if not treated, hence anti-hyperlipidemic drugs are utilized to keep the condition in check and to avoid further health complication such as heart attack.

Increase in prevalence of heart disorders and unhealthy eating habits leading to obesity are expected to drive the hypercholesterolemia drugs market. Technological advancement in drugs and surge in supply channels boost the market growth. Howe er, alternative medications and increase in awareness among populace regarding fitness and health obstructs the market growth.

The global hypercholesterolemia drugs market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography.

On the basis of product, the market is divided into statins and non-statins.

By application, the market is classified into HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors, fibric acid derivatives, bile acid sequestrants, and others.

By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Abb ie, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Amarin Corporation, Amgen, AtheroNova

