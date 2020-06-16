COVID-19 is Impact on Osteosynthesis Devices Market Insights 2020: Top Impacting Factors, Growth Analysis and Industry Predictions

Global Osteosynthesis Devices Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2020-2027). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

Osteosynthesis is the reduction and internal fixation of a bone fracture with an implant that is usually made of metal. The surgical procedure is performed by employing an open or per cutaneous approach to the fractured bone. The increasing prevalence of bone fractures worldwide creates a need for osteosynthesis devices.

The market is mainly driven by factors such as rise in the preference for minimally invasive osteosynthesis devices, increasing incidence of osteoarthritis among the geriatric population that will foster the need for bone-related surgeries, and rise in the preference for bone-related surgeries. However, reported cases of product recalls may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report segments the osteosynthesis devices market on the basis of device type, material, and geography.

On the basis of device type, the market is categorized into internal and external. The internal segment is further categorized into screws & plates, wires & pins, intramedullary rods & nails, and spinal fixation devices. The external segment is divided into fracture fixation devices, bone lengthening devices, and ilizarov device.

Based on material, the market is segmented into degradable and non-degradable.

The geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments has been covered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Johnson and Johnson, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., GS Medical, LLC, Life Spine, Inc., MicroPort Orthopedics, Inc., Nosteo SAS, and Precision Spine, Inc.

