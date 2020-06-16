India Solvents Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in and Coming Future 2016 to 2024

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderate growth is estimated for India solvents market during the forecast period 2016 to 2024, according to a report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). In terms of volume, sales of solvents in India reached 2,019,743.5 tons in 2016; by 2024 this number is expected to reach nearly 3,000,000 tons, expanding at 4.7% CAGR. Robust adoption of solvents across various applications such as paints & coatings, plastic & polymer, adhesives & sealants, and pharmaceutical is a prominent factor driving growth of the market.

Surge in Cleaning Applications of Solvents to Drive Market Growth

Industrial cleaning forms a primary application area for solvents, with variety of solvents utilized for cleaning applications across various industries including manufacturing, and healthcare. Market for industrial cleaning chemicals in India is expected to witness a significant growth. In addition, soaring manufacturing sector in the country is estimated to drive growth of domestic, institutional, and industrial cleaning chemicals market, which in turn is expected to fuel demand for solvents in India. Solvent polymerization is the most commonly used technique for polymer production in the country. Rapid consumption of solvents in rubber and polymer applications is further expected to drive demand for solvents in India.

In addition, government of India has taken several initiatives for encouraging growth of chemicals industry, channeling efforts toward enhancing future growth prospects. Government has allowed 100% FDI in chemicals industry. This collaborative work of Industry and the government is projected to boost the industrial growth, thereby propelling the growth of solvents market in India. However, factors such as surging demand for bio-based ecofriendly alternatives, and soaring adoption of water-based paints & coating and powder coatings are expected to impede growth of India solvents market.

Ester to Remain the Most Preferred Solvent in India

In terms of volume, ester will remain the most preferred solvent in India, with sales estimated to reach nearly 500,000 tons by 2024. Growth in adoption of ester is primarily attributed to its considerable utilization in applications such as Ink, and paints & coatings. Sales of ester in India solvents market is projected to register highest CAGR through 2024. In addition, Sales of glycol is expected to register second highest CAGR in the market. In contrast, chlorinated solvents will exhibit sluggish expansion in India solvents market.

Paints & coatings will remain the most attractive application of solvents in India. Consumption of solvents by paints & coatings will surpass 1,000,000 tons by 2024-end. In terms of volume, this application segment of India solvents market is projected to register highest CAGR through 2024, followed by pharmaceuticals. In addition, rubber & plastics are expected to be the second largest application of solvents in India.

West India will Remain Dominant in India Solvents market

In terms of volume, West India will continue to remain dominant in India solvents market, expanding at 5.6% CAGR to account for consumption over 1,200,000 tons by 2024. South India is expected to be the second largest region for solvents in India. Sales of solvents in South India is pegged to surpass 800,000 tons by 2024-end. In addition, markets in North and East India are estimated to register 3.9% and 3% CAGR respectively in terms of volume.

