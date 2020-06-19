Is C-RAN Market Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty?

Post COVID-19 Impact on C-RAN Market –

Pre COVID-19 Analysis of C-RAN Market –

According to a study of Research Dive,the global C-RAN marketforecastshallcross $1,610.9million by 2026, growing at a healthy CAGR of 10.4%.

Also, extensively rising adoption of high speed and large network coverage is driving the growth of the C-RAN market. C-RAN is cost-effective and provides key benefits such as easier and faster network deployments and increased network flexibility. In addition, the high growth of machine to machine communication in multiple well-established companies along with rising demand for broadband services over mobile network is also expected to accelerate the growth of the global C-RAN market, over the forecast period.

On the other hand, stringent government regulations, high initial investments, and the requirements to follow security standards are some of the factors that are obstructing the C-RAN market growth, over the forecast period. However, the crucial role of C-RAN in 5G networks is anticipated to create vast opportunities for C-RAN in the global market. C-RAN is a lower cost option for operators in terms of opex as well as capex. Also, C-RAN can reduce the total cost of ownership and also improve network performance. Moreover, C-RAN is a perfect tool in low-latency network scenarios. Due to these factors, C-RAN is expected to create remarkable revenue, over the forecast period.

The centralization technology segment for the global C-RAN market has a significant growth, and it shall generate a revenue of $837.7 million by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 11.5%. This is significantly because of increasing product development technologies for optical, wireless and communication systems. Moreover, the enormous adoption of SDN (software-defined networking) and NFV(network functions virtualization) technology by the wireless telecommunication industry is also fueling the global market.

The services segment for the C-RAN market is anticipated to show rapid growth, and it shall surpass $786.1 million by 2026, rising at a healthy CAGR of 11.8%, during the forecast period. In the services segment, service providers are investing heavily in R&D and focusing highly on product development to strengthen their footprint into the global market. This may lead to fuel the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rising speed of technological adoption is also anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.

The 5G network type has the fastest growth, during the forecast period, and it will cross $161.1 million by 2026, growing at a healthy CAGR of 19.9%.5G network type has significant techniques and architecture, which helps to reduce the energy cost and provide the best coverage.

The major C-RAN market manufacturers are ZTE Corporation., FUJITSU, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., SAMSUNG, ASOCS Ltd., Nokia, and NEC Corporation. To elaborate more on the competitive landscape analysis of market players, the porter’s five force model is explained in

this report.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for C-RAN market:

• Bargaining Power of Suppliers:Market suppliers of the C-RAN industry are highly developed and they have their own set of infrastructure.Moreover, the switching costs from one supplier to another are expected to be high. The bargaining power of suppliers is VERY STRONG.

• Bargaining Power of Buyer: Due to the oli gopolistic nature of the C-RAN market, there are a few number of options available to the buyer.These factors limit the power of the buyer’s choice. The bargaining power of the buyer is LOW.

• Threat of New Entrants: The high cost associated with R&D and marketing and legal compliance provides less threat of entry from new companies. Moreover,high cost of initial investments is also major obstacle for the emerging companies. The threat of new entrants is LOW.

• Threat of Substitutes: The threat of substitute products or services is a very weak force and does not impact the industry. In addition, players are mainly focusing on strategic collaborations and advanced product developments. The threat of substitutes is LOW.

• Competitive Rivalry in the Market: C-RAN market has extensive numbers of small, medium, and large, market players. Key players primarily investing heavily to increase profitability by using multiple strategies like technological advances and excellent customer service. The competitive rivalry in the industry is HIGH.

