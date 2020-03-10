The market of Global Microbial Identification Market is expected to grow rapidly over the planned period. The 2018-2025 forecast period is expected to be excellent for the Global Microbial Identification Market. The number of users is increasing every day, with increasing values for sales, imports, exports, income and CAGR. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Global Microbial Identification Market in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. This report provides in-depth study of “Global Microbial Identification Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Global Microbial Identification Market has a large share in the Global Microbial Identification Market region. In addition, market growth has also been driven by the presence of leading companies. The growing number of e-commerce platforms in different countries has led businesses to adopt different tools to improve customer experience. Market growth has also been driven by increasing internet penetration and extensive use of social media platforms.

Microbial Identification Market is expected to reach USD 3.60 Billion by 2025, from USD 2.18 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global microbial identification market are Shimadzu Corporatio, Biolog, Inc, Wickham Laboratories Ltd., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Biomerieux S.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Bruker Corporation, Bioyong Tech, Hangzhou Binhe Microorgan, MIDI Inc, Eurofins Scientific S.E, Liofilchem, ​​Srl among others.

Global Microbial Identification Market, By Product and Service (Instruments, Consumables, and others), By Method (Phenotypic, Genotypic and proteomic based), By Application(Diagnostic, Beverage, Food Testing, pharmaceutical applications and others), By End Users, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis: Global Microbial Identification Market

The global microbial identification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microbial identification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition:

Microbial identification is examination of microbial contamination in raw materials, environment monitoring, biopharmaceutical manufacturing and many others. Microbial identification is important because microbial contamination decreases the life of products. For microbial identification, microscopes, nutrient plates, nutrient media required. In market varieties of microscopes are available like, bright field microscopes, phase contrast microscope, differential interface contrast microscopes are many others. Identification of specific microbial strains for antibiotic production also requires the microscopes which in turn favouring the microscope market value in microbial identification market. In food testing different microbial confirmation & identification methods are performed at various stages of processing like chemical synthesis, extraction, formulation and packaging. Microbial identification has three main steps genotypic identification, phenotypic identification and microbial characterization. For microbial identification process the latest technologies are used like microsquencing 16S and 28S rRNA gene sequencing, quantitative real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR), repetitive sequence based (rep-PCR), Elisa pathogen detection kit, gas chromatography-fatty acid methyl ester (GC-FAME).

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased concerns towards food safety

Increase in incidence of infectious disease

Increase in price of automated microbial identification systems

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation:

The global microbial identification market is segmented on the Product and Service, method, application type, end users and geography.

Based on product and service the global microbial identification market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. Instruments is further sub-segmented into microarrays, polystainers, high-power microscopes, pcr, mass spectrometers, automated microbial identification systems, flow cytometers and other instruments. Consumables are further sub segmented into plates & media, reagents & kits and other cosumables. Services are further sub-segmented into identification services and culture collection services.

Based on method, the global microbial identification market is segmented into phenotypic methods, proteomics-based methods and proteomics-based methods.

Based on application, the global microbial identification market is segmented into diagnostic applications, food testing, pharmaceutical applications, cosmetics and personal care products testing environmental applications and other applications.

Based on the end-users, global microbial identification market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and blood banks, beverage manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical companies and others.

To comprehend Global Microbial Identification market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Microbial Identification market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Microbial Identification Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Microbial Identification report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

