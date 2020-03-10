The Global Angiography Equipment Market Report examines the manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share based on manufacturing capacity, sales, revenue, geographic presence and other important factors for all major players. The Global Angiography equipment Market Analysis Report includes a detailed analysis of the market value chain of the Global Angiography Equipment Market. Analysis of the value chain helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment, production processes, downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis. The focus of this report is on the volume and value of Global Angiography Equipment Market at global, regional and business level. The Global Angiography equipment Market Report provides explicit information on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other significant market activities in recent years. The report includes consumer perspective data, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, corporate performance (stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, market volume forecast, revenue, YOY and CAGR growth rate up to 2026. The Global Angiography Equipment Market report also provides detailed segmentation based on the type and application of the product.

The Global Angiography Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 15.45 billion by 2025, from USD 13.06 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016 the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the market are GE Healthcare, Siemens, Royal Philips Electronics, Shimadzu Corporation, Terumo, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories), Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Providian Medical, Soma Technology, Inc., Canon Medical Systems, Medtronic, Inc., Cordis Corporation, B. Braun and Angiodynamics among others.

Global Angiography Equipment Market, By Product (Angiography Systems, Angiography Catheters), By Technology (X-Ray Angiography, CT Angiography), By Procedure (Coronary Angiography, Endovascular Angiography), By Indication (Coronary Artery Disease, Valvular Heart Disease), By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), By End User, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis: Global Angiography Equipment Market

The global angiography equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Angiography Equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Angiography Equipment Market

Angiography is also known as arteriography. It is a medical imaging method used to envision the inside, or lumen of blood vessels and organs of the body, with particular interest in the arteries, veins and the heart chambers. This is usually performed by injecting a radio-opaque contrast agent into the blood vessel and imaging using X-ray based techniques such as fluoroscopy. In other word the angiography can also be defined as the test where dyes are seen by X-Rays injected into blood vessels that can be either arteries or veins and inspected using X-Rays. The subsequent images that are obtained are known as angiograms. Angiograms are used to identify narrowing or blockages in vessels anywhere in the body, from head to toe. This may include, the arteries feeding the kidneys, the arteries feeding the heart muscle, the arteries going to the brain, the arteries feeding the arms and legs and also all of the vessels going to and coming from the lungs. Other than the fact that the angiography can be used for finding narrowing and blockages, the angiography can also be used to find area where the arteries or veins are bulging or ballooning. These spots are called aneurysms and if not treated can cause death when they rupture.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in aging population and incidence of CVD

Growing awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities

Growing demand for interventional angiography systems in minimally invasive surgeries

Limitations in reimbursement for angiography procedures

Risk of radiation exposure

Market Segmentation: Global Angiography Equipment Market

The global angiography equipment market is segmented based on product, technology, procedure, indication, application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product

On the basis of technology

On the basis of procedure

Based on indication

Based on application

On the basis of procedure

Key Developments in the Market: Global Angiography Equipment Market

In March 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. has launched Philips Azurion systems, The Philips Azurion is focused on adding workflow topographies that will helps help the physician without having to go to multiple views, imaging systems or screens in the angiography. This has helped and reinforced the company with its position in image-guided therapy solutions in India

In November 2016, Siemens Healthineers has introduces innovative robot-support Artis pheno angiography system that will help the company by enabling personalized, minimally invasive surgery for multimorbid patients to account for the changing disease pattern in the angiography techniques.

Global Angiography Equipment Market

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Angiography Equipment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Angiography Equipment market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

