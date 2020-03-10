To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the worldwide Air Traffic Management industry, the report titled ‘Global Air Traffic Management Market 2020 – 2025 | Industry Share, Growth Opportunities, Key Drivers and Forecast Analysis’ begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Air Traffic Management industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Air Traffic Management market.

Throughout, the Air Traffic Management report has maintained an analytical approach to present an executive-level blueprint of the global Air Traffic Management market, with key focus on Air Traffic Management operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The primary aim of the report is to study the Air Traffic Management market potential exhibited by the Air Traffic Management industry and evaluate the concentration of the Air Traffic Management manufacturing segment globally. Through a detailed analysis, the report finds the best avenues of investment for the worldwide Air Traffic Management market. Air Traffic Management Market classification in terms of region included in this section of the report will help companies understand individual growth prospects for the Air Traffic Management market across the regions (regions covered in the report) over the forecast period.

To study the Air Traffic Management market in the global scenario, the report segments the market in terms of Basic segments. Development trends observed and potential opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the Air Traffic Management market on the global level are discussed in detail in the report. To provide a detailed Air Traffic Management market value chain analysis, the report analyzes the downstream client survey, supply chain network, and other valuable information pertaining to the marketing channel.

To present a detailed competitive analysis of the Air Traffic Management market, the report profiles the key players of the global Air Traffic Management market. The individual contribution of these companies to overall Air Traffic Management market performance is also analyzed in detail by the report, together with specifying their respective Air Traffic Management market share. With the help of the information obtained through the analysis of the competitive landscape, the report estimates the prospective investment feasibility of the global Air Traffic Management market.

The key vendors list of Air Traffic Management market are:

Thales

Raytheon

Indra Sistemas

Harris

Northrop Grumman

Honeywell

Saab

BAE Systems

Comsoft Solution

Advanced Navigation and Positioning

On the basis of types, the Air Traffic Management market is primarily split into:

Air Traffic Control (ATC)

Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM)

Aeronautical Information Management (AIM)

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Automation & Simulation

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2025) of the following regions:

* United States

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

* China

* Japan

* India

* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

* Other Regions

The worldwide Air Traffic Management market research study has been composed using key inputs from industry experts. Furthermore, the extensive primary and secondary research data with which the Air Traffic Management report has been composed helps deliver the key statistical forecasts, in terms of both revenue and volume. In addition to this, the trends and revenue analysis of the regional Air Traffic Management market as compared to the world Air Traffic Management market has been mentioned in this report. This will give a clear perspective to the readers how the Air Traffic Management market will fare in each region during the forecast period.

