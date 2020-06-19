Excellent Growth of Data Center Construction Market with Key Vendors like CORGAN, Currie & Brown Holdings Limited, DPR Construction, Holder Construction Company,

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Data Center Construction Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Data Center Construction Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are M. A. Mortenson Company, ROGERS-O’BRIEN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, LTD, Brasfield & Gorrie, Pepper Construction, The Boldt Company and others.

Global data center construction market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Recent Projects

In Victoria, Australia, The AECOM has created a new flagship data center and supporting energy center at its site in Victoria, Australia. The highlights of the project (Telstra Data Center and New Energy Center) include low energy cooling strategies, maximizing free-cooling through meeting the latest ASHRAE standards, to optimize cooling distribution to the racks.

In Cambridgeshire, UK, The ISG plc has completed the project (Wellcome Genome Campus) in February 2018 and value of the project was USD 9.05 million. The duration of the project is 48 weeks and the project was done by Fair Hurst Design Group (Architect). The key highlights of the project include 1.2 MW mixing high density and low-density rack facility, with associated mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

Global Data Center Construction Market Segmentation:

By Infrastructure Type (electrical Infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general infrastructure),

Data Center Type (Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, Tier IV),

Organization Size (small organization, medium organization, large organization),

Vertical (Banking, financial services and insurance, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Retail Colocation, Power & Energy, Manufacturing, Others),

