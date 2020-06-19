Savory Ingredient Market | Global Industry Analysis of Size, Share Trend & Forecast Till 2029 | FMI Report

Savory Ingredient: Making Inroads in Convenience and Snacking Culture

A buzz around certain taste sensation that adds excitement to food products has been leading to creative ingredient developments, and savory ingredient is no different. In an industry driven by flavor trends, savory ingredients continue to play a significant role in development of food products ranging from snacks to seafood and meat. Following a shift to plant-based food and craving for bold and multi-sensory flavors among consumers, savory ingredients are going mainstream, especially to create meaty flavor without adding meat. Snacking has also been rapidly growing in popularity, thereby generating a high demand for savory ingredients. Moreover, savory snacks such as savory yogurt are garnering significant traction, as these products encompass convenience, protein, better-for-you, and healthful eating.

Today, a growing number of health-conscious consumers are focusing on balancing their desires for health and indulgence. The impact of snacking trend moving towards functional and health-promoting products has been palpable on the savory ingredient space, compelling manufacturers to redefine their product innovation and growth strategies. Future Market Insights, in its new study, explores evolving trends in the food & beverage industry and analyses their impact on future development of the savory ingredient market.

Savory Ingredient Market – Notable Developments

Some key players operating in the savory ingredient market include Tate & Lyle PLC, Diana Group, Royal DSM, Kerry Group Plc, Synergy Flavors, and Lesaffre Group.

In November 2019, Tate & Lyle announced the opening of its new and expanded Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil which includes an application center with a pilot plant and state-of-the-art experimental kitchen. The new application center is aimed at helping industry manufacturers develop products that meet increasing consumers demand for healthier, tastier food and beverages.

In November 2019, Royal DSM, a key player in the savory ingredient market, announced its acquisition of AVA, a US-based personalized nutrition platform that offer nutrition and coaching recommendations across a wide range of health and wellness segments.

In October 2018, Kerry Group Plc announced that it has reached agreement for acquisition of AATCO Food Industries LLC and Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company Inc. to expand the former’s foundational technology portfolio and to strengthen its foodservice and positioning in developing markets.

Important Factors Shaping Savory Ingredient Market