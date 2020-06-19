Guidewires Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2030 – Medtronic, Abbott

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Guidewires Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030.” According to the report, the global guidewires market is estimated to be over US$ 660.8 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the guidewires market include:

Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Stryker, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Terumo IS., Merit Medical Systems, Teleflex Incorporated., and CONMED Corporation, among others.

Guidewires is a medical device that guides the catheter during CVC (Central Venous Catheter) insertions. It helps to reach the blood vessels with minimally invasive technique. It holds a part of Seldinger technique and comprises a plastic housing and a straightener sleeve that helps the wire to be inserted in the needle hub including an arched J wire, at the tip, preventing the vessel perforation by allowing the wire to bounce off vessel walls. Majorly 3 types of guidewires are used in the medical field, including solid core wire, mandrel wire, and ribbon wire. The solid core wire is the central wire that is encased with a metal spring coil. Mandrel wire is the outer spring coil at one end, and the spring coil covers both, ribbon wire and the core wire. There are few considerations and precautions that medical professionals should know before using them. They include proper inspection, preventing the use of damaged guidewires, confirming the compatibility of devices prior use, and testing them before use in order to avoid the adverse effects.

The significant growth of the guidewires market can be attributed to the growing number of geriatric populations coupled with the increasing prevalence & incidents of chronic & infectious diseases. Moreover, the growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries among patient population and the rising number cardiovascular surgeries, among others, will boost growth of the guidewires market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing clinical applications of guidewires and favorable reimbursement scenarios in developed countries will fuel the guidewires market.

Major Types of Guidewires Market covered are:

Stainless Steel Guidewires

Nitinol Guidewires, and Hybrid Guidewires

Major Applications of Guidewires Market covered are:

Cardiology

Vascular

Urology

Neurology

Oncology, and Gastroenterology

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Guidewires consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Guidewires market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Guidewires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Guidewires with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Guidewires Market Size

2.2 Guidewires Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Guidewires Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Guidewires Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Guidewires Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Guidewires Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Guidewires Sales by Product

4.2 Global Guidewires Revenue by Product

4.3 Guidewires Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Guidewires Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Guidewires industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

