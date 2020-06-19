EV Charging Cables Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2030 – LEONI AG/ADR, TE Connectivity

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “EV Charging Cables Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030.” According to the report, the global EV charging cables market accounted for over US$ 206.20 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% from 2020 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “EV Charging Cables Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/342

Some of the prominent players in the EV charging cables market include:

LEONI AG/ADR, TE Connectivity, BESEN-Group, DYDEN CORPORATION, Coroplast Fritz Mller GmbH & Co. KG, PHOENIX CONTACT, and BRUGG eConnect, among others.

EV charging cables are the cables that can be plugged straight in a 3-pin socket, available anywhere. These cables are efficiently charge the electric vehicles for the day, possibly even longer. There are several types of sockets that can be plugged with these cables to charge the vehicles, but the major ones include type 1 and type 2. Type 1 is a single-phase socket, having maximum charging speed of 7.4kW. This type was majorly used on the earliest electric vehicles like Kia Soul, in Europe. Few public and home charging units are available with type 1 connectors that barely allow the vehicles to be charged at public charging stations. Type 2 socket is commonly found and is highly compatible with the modern electric vehicles and some on home wallbox charging centers. They allow single-phase charging speed of 7.4kW and are also compatible with 3-phase supplies, generally found on industrial estates. The other sockets include CHAdeMO, commando, and CCS (combined charging stations).

The automotive industry is facing a slowdown in terms of sales across the globe owing to the strict lockdown in many countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there is a huge drop in the sale of electric vehicles. For instance, the sale of BYD Auto Co. Ltd. an established Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer declined by approximately 79% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will further hamper growth of the electric vehicles charging cable market. Additionally, there is a big drop in the manufacture of electric vehicle charging cables due to the lack of laborers. Most electric vehicle charging infrastructure development projects have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, further limiting market growth.

Major Charging Plug of EV Charging Cables Market covered are:

CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS)

Major Applications of EV Charging Cables Market covered are:

Private Charging and Public Charging

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global EV Charging Cables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the EV Charging Cables market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global EV Charging Cables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the EV Charging Cables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/342

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 EV Charging Cables Market Size

2.2 EV Charging Cables Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 EV Charging Cables Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 EV Charging Cables Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players EV Charging Cables Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into EV Charging Cables Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global EV Charging Cables Sales by Product

4.2 Global EV Charging Cables Revenue by Product

4.3 EV Charging Cables Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global EV Charging Cables Breakdown Data by End User

Buy This Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/342

In the end, EV Charging Cables industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Market Industry Reports-

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, mega trends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com