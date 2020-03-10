Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Wine Coolers Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global wine coolers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3479.90 million by 2026, registering a CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages especially wine from the large-scale millennial population globally.

Drivers and Restraints of the Wine Coolers market

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of wine consumption is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing variety of wines available resulting in greater focus by the manufacturers on providing innovative and technologically advanced products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing availability of uniquely optimised wine storage products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Short-term storage alternative in comparison to wine cellars is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Complications in the wine-storage due to the increased dryness in the enclosed cooler is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Climadiff S.A.; U-Line; VRBON; BSH Home Appliances Group; WHYNTER LLC; LG Electronics; Allavino; Avanti Products; Electrolux; Marvel Refrigeration; Coltech; VIKING RANGE, LLC; KAFF; Carrier Midea India; INVENTOR CONCEPT SRL; EuroCave SAS; Haier Inc.; Vinotemp; Perlick Corporation; NewAir and NewAir.com; Eurodib; Magic Chef; Whirlpool; Danby; Sunpentown Inc. and Shenzhen Sicao Electric Co., Ltd among others.

In May 2019, Vinotemp announced the extension of their wine storage solution, with the commercial launch of “Vinotemp Wine Vault”, with the product offering capacity of 30 wine racks as well as customized cooling and humidity controlling. This launch is evidence of the company’s strategy to constantly innovate and provide highly customized wine storage solutions

Wine Coolers MARKET Segmentation:

By Bottle Capacity

Less than 10

10-30

31-50

51-300

Above 300

By Installation Type

Freestanding

Countertop

Built-In

By Temperature Zones

Triple Zones

Double Zones

Single Zones

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

To comprehend Wine Coolers market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Wine Coolers market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wine Coolersare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Wine Coolers Manufacturers

Wine Coolers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Wine Coolers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

