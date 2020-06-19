E-Commerce Market in India Market Analysis 2020 | COVID-19 Impact With Top Key Players- Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Infoedge (India) Limited, Jasper Infotech Private Limited

Global E-commerce Market in India Market This research report provides COVID-19 Outbreak study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the E-commerce Market in India Market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. E-commerce Market in India Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Companies covered:

o Amazon Seller Services Private Limited

o Flipkart Internet Private Limited

o Infoedge (India) Limited

o Jasper Infotech Private Limited

o MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited

o Paytm E-commerce Private Limited

o People Interactive (India) Private Limited

o Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited

o Thomas Cook (India) Limited

o Trendsutra Platform Services Private Limited

E-commerce is a crucial segment of the current retail market in India. It is estimated that between 2018 and 2023, the value of the Indian e-commerce market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~41%, from INR 2,375.43 Bn in 2017. The growing number of Internet users and continuously increasing purchasing power are the primary driving forces for the growth of the e-commerce market in India. As of 2017, the Indian e-commerce market was dominated by the online travel segment (~49.59%), followed by that of retail, financial services, and online classifieds market, among others.

Online travel segment insights:

The online travel segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~21% during the 2018-2023 period, and will reach a value of INR 3,563.66 Bn by the end of 2023. In India, the increasing use of smartphones is one of the major factors leading to the higher number of hotel and ticket bookings through online portals and applications. Among the different online travel portals, MakeMyTrip is the most significant player, with a market share of ~31%, primarily due to its high penetration rate, large number of partnerships with global hotel chains, and attractive discount offers. The other major players of the segment are Goibibo, IRCTC, Clear Trip, and Yatra.

Online retail segment insights:

The increased penetration of Internet-enabled devices, focus on advertising, ease of online shopping, innovative payment options, cashbacks and discount offers, and rapidly changing customer needs are the major growth drivers of the online retail market in India. As of 2018, the electronics sector had the largest share (~48%) within the online retail market, owing to the facility of being able to compare the features of products manufactured by different companies, on a single platform. Apart from electronics, the apparels sector has a considerable share in the online retail market of the country.

Online financial services segment insights:

The online financial services segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~59% during the 2018- 2023 period, and will reach a value of INR 1,057.37 Bn by the end of 2023. Advancements in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector in India have propelled the use of digital financial services in the country. Oxigen and Paytm are two notable online financial services companies that are currently operating in India.

Online classifieds segment insights:

The online classifieds segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~39% during the 2018-2023 period, and will reach a value of INR 141.58 Bn by the end of 2023. Consumers who are Internet savvy are increasingly using online classifieds, since they are more convenient in terms of search functionalities and find the desired results with regard to jobs, real estate, etc. Quikr, Sulekha, Just Dial, OLX, and Click India are some of the leading digital classifieds websites in India.

E-commerce Market in India Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Key growth drivers of the market:

o The affordability of hardware such as laptops, netbooks, desktop PCs and ‘Smart’ handheld devices, coupled with rising Internet adoption, especially in Tier-I and Tier-II cities, are aiding the growth of the Indian e-commerce market. Also, the rapid growth of smartphone usage is giving improved access to virtual shopping and e-tailing websites to the tech-savvy generation, thus driving business for the e-commerce market in India.

o India’s per capita income is expected to reach INR 91.92 Mn in 2018-2019, expanding at a rate of ~6.1% from its 2017-2018 value of INR 86.66 Mn. This rise in income has brought about changes in the buying and spending patterns of customers. Changes in demand, along with the popularity of online markets will lead to the growth of the e-commerce market in India.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global E-commerce Market in India Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global E-commerce Market in India Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global E-commerce Market in India Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global E-commerce Market in India Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global E-commerce Market in India Market?

{A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.}

About Us:

Qurate Business Intelligence delivers unique market research solutions to its customers and help them to get equipped with refined information and market insights derived from reports. We are committed to providing best business services and easy processes to get the same. Qurate Business Intelligence considers themselves as strategic partners of their customers and always shows the keen level of interest to deliver quality.

Contact Us:

Web: www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221, IN – +919881074592