E-Payment Solutions Market in India Market Analysis 2020 | COVID-19 Impact With Top Key Players- Axis Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, State Bank of India

Global E-payment Solutions Market in India Market This research report provides COVID-19 Outbreak study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the E-payment Solutions Market in India Market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. E-payment Solutions Market in India Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Companies covered:

o Airtel Payments Bank Limited

o Axis Bank Limited

o HDFC Bank Limited

o ICICI Bank Limited

o Mswipe Technologies Private Limited

o National Payments Corporation of India

o One Mobikwik Systems Private Limited

o One97 Communications Limited

o PayPal Payments Private Limited

o State Bank of India

Market insights:

The development of digital infrastructure in the country is leading to the creation of a robust technological ecosystem for the digital payments industry of India. The e-payment solutions market in India is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~51.17% between FY 2018 and FY 2023, and will reach a value of INR 15,344.1 Tn by FY 2023. The volume of payments is expected to reach 96.5 Tn transactions by FY 2023, up from its 2018 volume of 18.5 Tn. The growth of the Indian e-payment solutions market is owed to the introduction of digital payment portals by banks like Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., etc. Also, the integration of payment services in popular applications like WhatsApp and Apple Pay has led to an increase in digital payments across India.

Segment wise market insights:

During the FY 2016-FY 2018 period, the use of credit cards for online payments has reduced (54% to 43%), while the market share of prepaid payment instruments (PPI) has increased (11% to 13%). This implies that there has been a shift in the preference for payment methods, from cards to digital platforms, thus leading to the higher penetration of e-payment solutions in India.

Key growth drivers of the market:

o After the demonetization of INR 500 and INR 1,000 notes in 2016, India’s fintech (financial technology) landscape witnessed significant adoption among users from across various business segments. This, in turn, led to the growth of the e-payment solutions industry, resulting in an annual return on investment of ~29% in India, which is higher than the average returns in the global and Asian markets.

o E-commerce retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall offer cashbacks and discounts on online payment for products. This encourages customers to use digital payment services more often during online shopping. As a result, the transaction value and volume of the e-payment solutions market in India is increasing.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

The underdeveloped infrastructure of Indian fintech companies, such as ineffective payment systems, limited Internet coverage, and lack of proper regulatory mechanisms for payment obligations, are slowing down the penetration of digital payments in the country. Also, the penetration of digital payment solutions is limited to urban and semi-urban clusters, and cash is still the preferred mode of payment beyond those areas.

E-payment Solutions Market in India Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global E-payment Solutions Market in India Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global E-payment Solutions Market in India Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the E-payment Solutions Market in India Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the E-payment Solutions Market in India Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the E-payment Solutions Market in India Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the E-payment Solutions Market in India Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered E-payment Solutions Market in India Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered E-payment Solutions Market in India Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the E-payment Solutions Market in India Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the E-payment Solutions Market in India Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global E-payment Solutions Market in India Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global E-payment Solutions Market in India Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global E-payment Solutions Market in India Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global E-payment Solutions Market in India Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global E-payment Solutions Market in India Market?

{A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.}

About Us:

Qurate Business Intelligence delivers unique market research solutions to its customers and help them to get equipped with refined information and market insights derived from reports. We are committed to providing best business services and easy processes to get the same. Qurate Business Intelligence considers themselves as strategic partners of their customers and always shows the keen level of interest to deliver quality.

Contact Us:

Web: www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221, IN – +919881074592