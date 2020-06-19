Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Expected to Grow at 77.37 Billion In Revenue by 2023

According to Market Study Report, Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Big data and data engineering services market to grow from USD 34.47 Billion in 2018 to USD 77.37 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market:

Accenture (Ireland)

Genpact (US)

Cognizant (US)

Infosys (India)

Capgemini (France)

NTT DATA (Japan)

Mphasis (India)

L&T Technology Services (India)

Hexaware (India)

Happiest Minds (India)

KPMG (Netherlands)

EY (UK)

Tiger Analytics (Israel)

LatentView Analytics (US)

InfoStretch (US)

Vensai Technologies (India)

Course5 (US)

Sigmoid (US)

Nous Infosystems (India)

Bodhtree (US)

Hidden Brains InfoTech (India)

Brillio (US)

Franz Inc. (US)

BRIDGEi2i (India)

Trianz (US)

“The marketing and sales business function to hold the largest market size by 2023”

Organizations are using emerging technologies and solutions to gain more visibility into the complex business data. With the right solution, one can streamline the business processes with more efficiency. Big data and data engineering services allow companies to stream line their business processes for quick task resolution, without having to waste time on mundane tasks.

“Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) to hold the largest market size in 2018”

In the big data and data engineering services market by industry vertical, the BFSI vertical is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. As the volume and variety of data is increasing, the demand for maintaing and managing these records of the financial transactions in banks and other financial institutions also increases.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

4.2 Market Share, By Region

4.3 Market Top 4 Service Types and Regions

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Volume of Unstructured Data, Due to the Phenomenal Growth of Interconnected Devices and Social Media

5.1.1.2 Cost-Effective Services and Cutting-Edge Expertise Rendered By Data Servicing Companies

5.1.1.3 Rising Need for Adhering to Regulatory and Compliance Requirements

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Inability of Service Providers to Provide Real-Time Insights

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 New Business Propositions

5.1.3.2 Increasing Volume of Data Across Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Data Diversity

5.1.4.2 Privacy and Security Concerns

5.2 Prevailing Regulations for Privacy and Security of Data

5.2.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996

5.2.2 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act

5.2.3 Sarbanes–Oxley Act of 2002

5.2.4 European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR)

5.2.5 EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPr)

5.3 Big Data and Data Engineering Services: Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case #1: Increase Customer Base and Improve Loyalty

5.3.2 Use Case #2: Improve Decision-Making and Data Science Capacity

5.3.3 Use Case #3: Big Data Integration and Governance

5.3.4 Use Case #4: Develop Data Reservoir

5.3.5 Use Case #5: Develop Data Lakes

5.3.6 Use Case #6: Data Analytics Strategic Evaluation

5.3.7 Use Case #7: Data Integration and Consumption for A Logistics Conglomerate

5.3.8 Use Case #8: Identifying Optimal Treatment Plans for Individual Patients

….And More

