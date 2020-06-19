Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Growth by 2030 – HARTMANN, OMRON, Microlife

Growing awareness among people regarding infrared thermometers, life-threatening disease outbreaks, and technological advancements are driving the global non-contact infrared thermometers market. Also, the increasing spread of infections through contact with diseased people, rising healthcare expenditure, and the increasing demand for safe &quick screening methods are further adding to market growth.Moreover, the adoption of home care solutions by the geriatric population instead of hospital visits is likely to drive the demand for non-contact infrared thermometers. Infrared Cameras Inc., a Texas-based company has recently donated 235 Hot Spot IR non-contact infrared thermometer to authorities in China and other countries. These are used to detect fever,a prominent COVID-19 symptom, without physical contact with individuals.The outbreak of COVID-19 is putting the whole world on alert. Non-contact infrared thermometers are popularly used to screen fevers at primary care clinics, hospitals, and commercial buildings. It screens large cohorts as it is portable and does not cause discomfort to the individual being assessed. It does not require contact and provides instant reading making it an ideal COVID-19 risk prevention solution.

Major Key Players of the Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market are:

HARTMANN, OMRON Corporation, Microlife Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, Vive Health, Braun, BPL Medical Technologies, Contec, THERMOMEDICS, INC., Welch Allyn, and others.

Non-contact infrared thermometer uses infrared technology for recording an individual’s thermal radiation without the need for physical contact of the device. These devices can also be ideally used to measure the temperature of an electrical or mechanical machine or while getting engaged with sick people. These non-contact infrared thermometers use infrared power to identify the thermal radiation coming from any object or a person. They are non-invasive devices and can be easily used by everyone. Also non-contact infrared thermometers carry no risk of contaminated even after measuring the temperature of various objects or individuals since they use the infrared rays for temperature check.

However, less disposable income and the high cost of these thermometers will restrain growth of the non-contact infrared thermometer market to a certain extent.

Major Types of Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market covered are:

Ear

Forehead, and Multifunctional

Major Applications of Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market covered are:

Medical and Veterinary

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Size

2.2 Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Sales by Product

4.2 Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Revenue by Product

4.3 Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

