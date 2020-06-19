Current Trends and Future Opportunities for Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2026 | Top Key Players: 3M Company, Amazon Filters Ltd., Danaher Corporation

The global pharmaceutical filtration market was valued at $5,379 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $7,740 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026. Pharmaceutical filtration refers to the separation process by which unwanted particles, including solid impurities and undissolved powders, are removed from the processed materials, further resulting in the reduction of micro-organisms. Filtration is one of the important process adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. It is used to maintain sterility of the product and check contamination in the processed solution. In addition, during the manufacturing process of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the pharmaceutical filters are utilized in several manufacturing stages. Moreover, pharmaceutical filtration is widely used for various applications such as final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification.

Some of the key players of Pharmaceutical Filtration Market:

3M Company, Amazon Filters Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Eaton Corporation Plc, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Graver Technologies, LLC, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

The Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Segmentation by product type:

Membrane Filters, Prefilter & Depth Filter Media, Single-Use Systems, Catriage & Capsules, Filter Holders, Filtration Accessories, and Others

Segmentation by application:

Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification, and Air Purification

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pharmaceutical Filtration market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Pharmaceutical Filtration market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

