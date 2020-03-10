Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global E-Cigarette Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global E-Cigarette Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

E-cigarette is known by various names such as e-cigs, electronic nicotine delivery system, vape pens and vaporizer cigarettes. It is available in different shapes and sizes. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco is the primary cause of preventable deaths in the United States. It has been reported that more than 16 million of the US population suffer from diseases caused by smoking. Tobacco contains over 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, out of which, at least 250 are known to be harmful, including chemicals like hydrogen cyanide, ammonia, and carbon monoxide.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Electronic Cigarette International Group (United States),International Vaporgroup (United States),FirstUnion (New Zealand),Altria Group (United States) ,British American Tobacco (United Kingdom) ,Imperial Brands (United Kingdom),Japan Tobacco (Japan),Blu eCigs (United States),Truvape (United States),Kimree (China)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Innovation in Vapor Delivery

Rise in Technological Developments by Electronic Cigarette Manufacturers

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Health Concerns Over the Usage of Conventional Tobacco-Based Cigarettes

The Growth of Disposable, Reusable, and Customizable E-Cigarettes

Restraints: Growing Health Concerns of the Effects of E-Cigarettes

Challenges: High cost of E-Cigarette

Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Economies

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Modular e-cigarette, Rechargeable e-cigarette, Next-generation e-cigarette, Disposable e-cigarette), Application (Male, Female), Composition Used (Tobacco, Flavors, Nicotine Free), Operation Mode (Automatic E-cigarette, Manual E-cigarette)

The regional analysis of Global E-Cigarette Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



