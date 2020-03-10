Global Bioactive Ingredient Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Bioactive Ingredient Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global bioactive ingredient market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 58.59 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the growing demand of omega-3 fatty acids among the consumers

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bioactive ingredient market are Cargill, Incorporated. Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, AJINOMOTO CO. INC, Ingredion, FMC Corporation, Arla Foods amba, DuPont, BASF SE, Roquette Frères, Mazza Innovation Ltd, Sabinsa, Nuritas, Ltd., Vytrus Biotech, Kuehnle AgroSystems among others

This report studies Global Bioactive Ingredient Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Bioactive Ingredient Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Bioactive Ingredient Market By Type (Amino acids, Minerals, Vitamins, Probiotics, Antioxidants, Phytochemicals, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Chemical Nutrition and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Bioactive Ingredient Market

These are the essential compounds like prebiotics, amino acids, vitamins, and omega three fatty acids which are derived naturally. These ingredients are used in food and feed for a positive effect on human and animal health. These are found in the food ingredients in several forms such as glycosylated, esterified, thiolyated or hydroxylated. These are benefical for metabolic activities and various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, rickets, anaemia, malnutrition among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients over synthetic ingredients will boost the market growth

Prevailing healthcare expenditure is another factor boosting the market growth

People are becoming more conscious towards their nutrition due to their hectic lifestyle; this is another factor driving the market growth

Enhancing quality of clinically approved ingredients along with the products arriving in the market is gaining consumers trust; this factor will also uplift the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complicated extraction and manufacturing process acts as restraint for the market growth

Lack of a regulatory framework to validate heath claims is anticipated to hamper the market

Lack of patent protection guidelines will also hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, BASF SE launched new range of bioactive ingredients which is used for beauty market. This product launch uses rambutan in order to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin and revitalize the hair. This program will offer above-average income for the growers providing health insurance. It will help the company to expand their product portfolio which will be applicable for various applications and also able to enhancing their customer base

In April 2019, Lonza launched H2OBioEVBioactive ingredient which is used for skin rejuvenation. It is a multifunctional cosmetic ingredient that revitalizes, rejuvenates and moisturizes skin. The launch will help the company in expanding its business in the cosmetics market. The new product launch offers three different biophysical and biochemical approaches in order to address the dry skin from a single ingredient. This will diversify the company’s product portfolio in future

Competitive Analysis:

Global bioactive ingredient market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bioactive ingredient market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

