Global Breather Membrane Used In Building Envelope Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1084.7 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2411.05 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of breather membrane from construction and building industry is driving the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in breather membrane used in building envelope market are DuPont, Saint-Gobain, SOPREMA Group, GAF, Kingspan Group, Low & Bonar., Knauf Insulation, DELTA, IKO Industries Ltd, RIWEGA SRL, Thermafleece, , Novia Ltd, A. Proctor Group Ltd, Industrial Textiles & Plastics Ltd, NATURAL BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES.

Breather membrane is a water- resistant material which is widely used in roofs and walls. They are sheets or films that allow the passage of water vapour and gases through the wall but restricts liquid so that they can prevent them from damaging the roofs. Due to rising urbanization they are widely used in the construction activities, so that they can protect the roofs and walls from getting damaged.

Market Drivers:

Rapid industrialization and urbanization is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand of imperishable building structures is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the breather membrane is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled professionals for installation procedures is restraining market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

In January 2019, TLX Insulation announced the launch of their TLF Batsafe which is a bat friendly breather membrane. They are designed so that they can avoid the damage caused to the fiber due to the contact with bats and result into bat death as these fibres get entangled with them. The main aim is to create membrane which doesn’t cause any harm to the bats.

In June 2015, Ecological Building Systems announced the launch of their new wood particle board and elka strong board. Elka strong board is a wood particle board which is specially designed so that they can be suitable for internal and external use and these boards are also, compatible with diffusion open breathable wall and roof structures.

Global breather membrane used in building envelope market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of breather membrane used in building envelope market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

