Market Analysis: Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market

Global cellulose esters & ethers market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic 2017. Increasing application of cellulose esters & ethers and rising demand for flavoured tobacco products are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cellulose esters & ethers market are Borregaard, Rayonier Advanced Materials., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Nouryon, Ashland., Daicel Corporation., Dow, Lamberti S.p.A., Sappi, Asha Cellulose (I) Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd, Nitro Química, Synthesia a.s., sichuan nitrocell Co. LTD., Hangzhou Dayangchem Co.Ltd., NOBEL NC, Hagedorn AG, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market By Product (Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Nitrate, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Ethyl Cellulose, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose), Process (Kraft Process, Sulfite Process, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Paper & Board, Paints & Adhesives, Detergents, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market

Cellulose esters & ethers are those products which are derived from the substitution of hydrogen atoms in cellulose macromolecule hydroxyl communities by alkyl (cellulose ethers) or acid components (cellulose esters). They are mainly used in the development of plastics, films, powder explosives and others. They are formed so they can provide new properties to cellulose mainly thermo plasticity and solubility. Cellulose acetate, methyl cellulose, cellulose nitrate, hydroxyethyl cellulose and other are some of the common types of cellulose esters and ethers.

Market Drivers:

Growth in food and beverage industry will drive the market growth

Rising demand from construction industry will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing popularity of cosmetics products enhances the market growth

Rising prevalence of cigarette filters will also act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes in the market growth will restrict the market growth

Increasing awareness about the health risk associated with smoking will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc announced the acquisition of Tembec Inc. so they can expand their cellulose business and increase their product offering. Both the companies will work under the name Rayonier Advanced Materials. This will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and provide high quality products to their customer

In May 2016, Solvay and Eastman Chemical company announced that they are going to end their cellulose acetate production joint venture Primester and Solvay will acquire the company’s stake will become the only owner. This acquisition will help the company to supply cellulose acetate flake in Germany, Russia and Brazil

Competitive Analysis:

Global cellulose esters & ethers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cellulose esters & ethers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

