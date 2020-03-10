Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market

Global carboxylic acids based esters market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising usage in various applications and increasing economy are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global carboxylic acids based esters market are Sasol, Green Biologics Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Solventis, Teknor Apex, Producers Chemical Company, CABB GmbH, SolvChem, Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd, ESTER INDIA, Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd, Ester Formulations, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd, mitsubishi.com, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD, MFG Chemical, LLC, and others.

This report studies Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market By Product (Methyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, N-Propyl Acetate, Isopropyl Acetate, Isobutyl Acetate, N-Butyl Acetate, Eugenyl Acetate, Isoamyl Acetate, Phenethyl Acetate, Methyl Propionate, Ethyl Propionate, Propyl Propionate, Butyl Propionate, Geranyl Propionate, Phenethyl Propionate, Methyl Butanoate, Ethyl Butanoate, Butyl Butanoate, Methyl Valerate, Ethyl Valerate, Iso-Propyl-Valerate, Butyl Valerate, Isobutyric Acid N-Propyl Ester, Isobutyric Acid Iso-Propyl Ester, Phenethyl Isobutyrate, Butyl Isovalerate, Geranyl Isovalerate, Methyl Caproate, Ethyl Caproate, Butyl Caproate), Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors & Fragrances, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market

When alcohol reacts with carboxylic acid; carboxylic acids based esters are formed. They usually have pleasant fragrance and are mainly used in perfumes. They are widely used in applications such as paint and coating, cosmetic and personal care, printing ink and others. They usually have fast evaporation rate and low boiling point. Due to their fruity aroma, they are also widely used as an alternative flavours in the food. Methyl acetate, ispropyl acetate, isoamyl acetate, ethy valerate, eugenyl acetate, ethyl propionate and others are some of the common product segment of the carboxylic acids based esters.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of esters in fragrances and flavors industries will drive the market growth

Growth in construction and building industry will also propel growth of the market

Increasing consumer preference towards bio-based chemicals is also accelerating the market growth

Growing demand of carboxylic acids based esters in paints & coatings application will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the cost of raw material will also hamper the market growth

Strict regulations and norms on oil & gas extraction by different bodies will also restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Stepan Company announced The HallStar Company has acquired their specialty ester surfactant product line which is specially designed for the healthcare market. These products are produced at Maywood facility of the company and now they will start the production for the The HallStar Company. This acquisition will be beneficial for both the companies, as this will help the Stephan to increase the profitability

In December 2014, Solvay S.A announced that they are going to acquire Dhaymers. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand them in the skincare market and enhance their position in industrial mining and lubricant industries. With new technologies and solution, Solvay will be able to cater more products and services to their customers and which will also help them to strengthen their position in the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global carboxylic acids based esters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of carboxylic acids based esters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

