Market Definition: Fabry disease is a rare genetic disorder caused by deficient activity of lysosomal enzyme called α-galactosidase A (α-Gal A) which results in dysfunction of glycosphingolipid (fat) metabolism. Lysosomal enzyme is responsible for break down complex sugar-lipid molecules called glycolipids or digests particular compounds. The deficient of this enzyme may results in cell abnormalities and organ system dysfunction which will affects particularly small blood vessels, the heart and kidneys.

According to the stats published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine, it is estimated 1 in every 40,000 to 60,000 males diagnosed with Fabry disease worldwide. This growing number of Fabry disease’s population worldwide and adoption of research and development for novel-disease-specific treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Increases prevalence of Fabry disease worldwide

Vulnerable male population as it is more frequently occur in male

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of risk associated with Fabry disease

Strategic collaboration and licensing deal between the companies

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about Fabry disease in some developing countries

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd in collaboration with Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, and GlaxoSmithKline plc launched Agalsidase Beta which is a biosimilar of Fabrazyme in the Japan for the treatment of the lysosomal storage disorder (LSD) Fabry disease (FD). The launch of biosimilar agalsidase beta product significantly improves the treatment option for patients suffering from Fabry disease in the Japan.

In May 2018, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, launched Galafold (Migalastat), an oral enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease in adult patients in the Japan. The launch of Galafold significantly change the treatment landscape for the patients throughout Japan as it is first and only oral precision medicine for Fabry disease in the Japan.

This Fabry Disease Drug Market report contains all aspects that are directly or indirectly related to the multiple areas of the global market.

Few Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In The Fabry Disease Drug Market are Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, Moderna, Inc, Greenovation Biotech GmbH, Plant-Based Proteins with Better Therapeutic Profiles, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, ISU ABXIS, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVROBIO, Inc, Resverlogix Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Enzyvant, CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, and many others.

Global Fabry Disease Drug Market Detailed Segmentation:-

Global Fabry Disease Drug Market Detailed Segmented By Type

Classic Fabry Disease

Atypical Late-Onset Fabry Disease

By Treatment Type

Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)

Chaperone Treatment

Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT)

Others

By Mechanism of Action Type

Alpha-Galactosidase A (Alpha-Gal A) Agonist

Migalastat

Migalastat Globotriaosylceramide (GL-3) Deposition Reducer

Agalsidase Beta

Agalsidase Beta Pancreatic Replacement Enzymes

Pancrelipase

Pancrelipase Pain Management

Opioids

Opioids Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

The global Fabry Disease Drug Market report efficiently provides information by segmenting the market on the basis of the type services and products offerings, form of the product, applications of the final products, technology on which the product is based, and others. The report is also bifurcated the market on the basis of regions to analyze the growth pattern of the market in different geographical areas.

The Fabry Disease Drug Market report includes the leading advancements and technological up-gradation that engages the user to inhabit with fine business selections, define their future-based priority growth plans, and to implement the necessary actions. The global Fabry Disease Drug Market report also offers a detailed summary of key players and their manufacturing procedure with statistical data and profound analysis of the products, contribution, and revenue.

This report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Fabry Disease Drug Market, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

